Celine Dion Calls Out Trump For Using Her Song At A Rally - Noise11.com

Celine Dion has mocked Donald Trump for using ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at his rally.

Celine has said that she did not authorise the use of her song, and that it was used at a Montana campaign rally without her permission.

Dion’s management team took to X on Saturday to release a statement condemning Trump’s use of the song in support of his political bid.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorised usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” the post reads.

“In no way is this use authorised, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. …And really, THAT song?” Dion’s team closed.

Trump has played Dion’s song at political events in the past, however, because he chose to also show a video of Dion performing the famous Titanic single at Friday’s rally, the republican candidate and his running mate could face legal consequences, Variety reports.

The news comes shortly after Dion made a triumphant return to the stage amid her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome, a rare and progressive neurological disorder.

After months of promising her comeback, Celine Dion closed out the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics, singing Hymne à L’Amour by Édith Piaf on top of the Eiffel Tower.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

