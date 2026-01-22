Mumford & Sons Expand Prizefighter Tour With New Brisbane Show - Noise11.com

Grammy-winning British band responds to demand by adding a Brisbane arena date to their 2026 Australian and New Zealand tour as anticipation builds for their sixth studio album Prizefighter.

by Paul Cashmere

Mumford & Sons have expanded their 2026 Prizefighter Tour of Australia and New Zealand with the addition of a new Brisbane show, responding to strong demand following the announcement of their long-awaited return to the region. The newly confirmed date will take place on Tuesday 28 April at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, adding a fifth arena performance to the tour itinerary.

The expanded run now sees Mumford & Sons performing two consecutive nights at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Friday 24 April and Saturday 25 April, before heading north to Brisbane for the new show, followed by Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday 29 April and concluding in New Zealand at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday 2 May. It marks the band’s first full-scale arena tour of Australia and New Zealand in several years and signals a major chapter in their ongoing relationship with local audiences.

The Prizefighter Tour arrives in support of Mumford & Sons’ forthcoming sixth studio album Prizefighter, due for release on February 20 via Gentlemen of the Road and Island Records. The album represents another creative evolution for the band, co-produced with Aaron Dessner of The National at Long Pond Studio and featuring guest appearances from Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton and Gigi Perez. The record follows closely on the heels of 2025’s Rushmere, which debuted at number one in the UK and fuelled a sold-out global arena tour.

Since forming in West London in 2008, Mumford & Sons have built a career defined by constant growth and reinvention. Their debut album Sigh No More arrived in 2009 and quickly became a global breakthrough, reaching number two in the UK and earning multi-platinum certification. Songs such as Little Lion Man and The Cave established the band as a defining force in modern folk-rock, combining traditional instrumentation with emotionally direct songwriting.

Their second album Babel in 2012 cemented that status, debuting at number one in multiple territories and earning a Grammy Award for Album Of The Year. The single I Will Wait became a global anthem and was a significant chart presence in Australia. With 2015’s Wilder Mind, the band pivoted toward a more electric sound, debuting at number one across the UK, US and Australia and underscoring their willingness to challenge expectations.

Across five studio albums, three live albums and a prolific run of EPs and singles, Mumford & Sons have remained a formidable live act. Their performances are central to their identity, shaped by years of touring and festival headlining around the world. The upcoming Prizefighter Tour will give Australian and New Zealand fans the first opportunity to hear new material from Prizefighter alongside the songs that have defined the band’s career.

Joining Mumford & Sons on all dates will be special guests Folk Bitch Trio, with Brooklyn-based folk artist Hudson Freeman opening the shows. Freeman has emerged as a compelling new songwriter within the indie folk landscape, bringing a melodic and introspective approach that aligns closely with the tour’s musical sensibility.

The band will once again partner with PLUS1 to support War Child, with one dollar from every ticket sold going toward protecting and supporting children affected by war. The initiative continues Mumford & Sons’ longstanding commitment to social impact alongside their touring activities.

Mumford & Sons

Prizefighter Tour, Australia And New Zealand 2026

With Special Guests Folk Bitch Trio And Hudson Freeman

Friday 24 April, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 25 April, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tuesday 28 April, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 29 April, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 2 May, Auckland, Spark Arena

Tickets on sale: Tuesday 27 January at 10am (AEST)

Artist presale: Friday 23 January, 9am to Tuesday 27 January, 9am

All times are local.