MWP10 The Mind Warp Pavilion Returns To Mark A Decade Of David Bowie Celebration In WA - Noise11.com

Western Australia’s longest running and most revered David Bowie tribute event will return in January for what may be its final and most emotionally charged chapter.

MWP10: The Mind Warp Pavilion takes place on Saturday 10 January at Freo Social, marking ten years since the passing of David Bowie and a full decade since the original Mind Warp Pavilion was conceived as a living, breathing celebration of his work.

First staged as a commemorative gathering for Bowie devotees, The Mind Warp Pavilion has evolved into an annual cultural event that blends live performance, theatrical presentation, film, fashion and community spirit. Over ten years it has drawn thousands of fans, musicians and artists, keeping Bowie’s legacy vivid in Western Australia while also quietly supporting charitable causes, including ongoing donations to the Cancer Council.

The 2026 edition, MWP10, is positioned as both a celebration and a potential farewell. Organisers have acknowledged that after a decade of producing the event, the time may have come to close the curtain. That sense of finality adds weight to a night already steeped in reflection, arriving on the tenth anniversary of Bowie’s death on 10 January.

Musically, MWP10 is anchored by a centrepiece tribute to Station To Station, one of the most pivotal albums of Bowie’s career. Released in 1976, the record marked the transition between the soul infused sounds of Young Americans and the experimental Berlin era that followed. The Thin White Duke persona introduced on Station To Station remains one of Bowie’s most complex and debated artistic chapters, making it a fitting focus for a tenth anniversary edition.

This year’s performance will feature an expanded all star line up of 44 musicians, including a choir and string section, delivering four sets packed with Bowie favourites spanning his golden years. The production promises scale and spectacle while remaining rooted in musical respect, with guest vocalists and ensemble arrangements designed to honour the depth and ambition of Bowie’s catalogue rather than simply recreate it.

Beyond the music, MWP10 continues the Mind Warp Pavilion tradition of immersive presentation. Audiences are encouraged to embrace Bowie’s spirit of self expression, from glam inspired fashion to shared moments on the dancefloor. The event has always positioned itself as more than a concert, framing the night as a communal experience where art, memory and celebration intersect.

The tenth anniversary celebrations extend beyond Freo Social. On 8 January, just two days before the main event, Bowie’s cinematic legacy will be honoured with Back To Back Bowie Films at The Backlot. Timed to coincide with what would have been Bowie’s 79th birthday, the evening explores his contributions to film through two landmark performances from 1983.

The night begins with The Hunger, Bowie’s stylish and unsettling entry into erotic horror, co starring Catherine Deneuve and Susan Sarandon. The film’s themes of desire, decay and immortality, paired with its striking aesthetic and cultural resonance, cemented its cult status. Later, Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence will be screened, showcasing Bowie alongside Ryuichi Sakamoto in Nagisa Ōshima’s powerful WWII drama, a film celebrated for its emotional complexity and enduring score.

The Backlot event will also feature exterior Bowie projections, adding visual spectacle, while Blessed Be the Baker will provide themed cupcakes and biscuits available for purchase at the bar. Attendance is strictly limited, reinforcing the intimate and reverential tone of the evening.

Together, these events underline why The Mind Warp Pavilion has endured for ten years. It is not nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake, but an evolving tribute that reflects Bowie’s refusal to stand still. As organisers have noted, if this does mark the final Mind Warp Pavilion, it will close as it began, with music, imagination and community at its core.

For Bowie fans in Western Australia, MWP10 is both a celebration of life and a moment to gather, remember and walk beside the music one more time.

Concert Dates And Ticketing Information

MWP10: The Mind Warp Pavilion

Saturday 10 January

7:30pm to 11:30pm

Freo Social, Fremantle

Back To Back Bowie Films

Wednesday 8 January

From 6:00pm

The Backlot

Tickets are available via the official Mind Warp Pavilion ticketing channels. Numbers for the film event are strictly limited.

