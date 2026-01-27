Mystic Knights Reject the Formula on Gritty New Single “Count” - Noise11.com

Chris Cester, the co-founder and creative engine behind Jet, steps out from behind the kit to lead Mystic Knights, releasing a self-produced single that rejects pop mechanics in favour of raw, instinctive rock.

by Noise11.com

Chris Cester has never been a drummer who simply keeps time. From the early days of Jet through his work with The Jaded Hearts Club, he has been a songwriter, a vocalist, and a restless musical engine. Now, with Mystic Knights, he is finally taking full control of the creative narrative, and the band’s new single “Count” makes it clear the rulebook is being burned.

“Count” is a self-produced, self-released statement of intent. It is lean, urgent, and deliberately unpolished, built from a late-night guitar riff, a laptop, and a minimalist rhythm. The song begins with the familiar ritual of counting into a track, only to turn that ritual into a critique. In the lyrics, the counting becomes a tongue-in-cheek commentary on formulaic hit-making, a rejection of the kind of pre-packaged structure that can turn rock music into a product.

The sound is grounded in garage rock and proto-punk, with a ’70s grit that refuses to be smoothed into a modern radio sheen. The track trusts feel over choreography, instinct over industry rules, and restraint over excess. It is a purposeful move away from nostalgia and toward a more immediate form of rock, one that is built to be played loud and without apology.

Mystic Knights began when Cester joined forces with Aaron Eisenberg, known from The Soft White Sixties, and Emmanuel Castro, forming a trio that has been described as raw, hard-hitting, and unapologetically direct. The band’s original name, Mystic Knights of Amnesia, was coined by Noel Gallagher, and later sharpened to Mystic Knights as the group’s sound and intent became clearer. The name change reflected more than a branding choice, it signalled a focus on simplicity and power.

Cester’s shift to frontman is not sudden. It is the product of a long evolution that began while he was still in his twenties, co-founding Jet with his brother Nic. Jet’s early success was explosive, and the band became a defining force in early-2000s rock. Their debut album, Get Born, became a global landmark, driven by the high-energy riffing of songs like “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” and “Cold Hard Bitch”. The band went on to sell millions of albums, headline sold-out tours, and open for major acts including Bruce Springsteen and Oasis. Through it all, Cester’s role was more than rhythmic. He was a songwriter, backing vocalist, and occasional lead singer, always pushing beyond the boundaries of his drum kit.

Between tours and during Jet’s hiatus, Cester began teaching himself guitar and gradually moved toward the front of the stage. His ability to command a performance was further reinforced during his time with The Jaded Hearts Club, the rock supergroup that included members of Muse and Blur. The band’s live shows, including a notable appearance at South By Southwest and a Teenage Cancer Trust performance at the Royal Albert Hall, helped Cester build confidence as a lead vocalist and performer. A highlight of that period was an onstage moment where Cester traded verses with Paul McCartney, a moment that underscored the seriousness of his evolving career.

Mystic Knights truly took shape during late-night garage sessions, often running from midnight to early morning. The band’s work was shaped by personal loss, pandemic dislocation, and a renewed hunger to make music that felt raw and unfiltered. Their influences are direct and unmistakable, drawing from The Stooges, AC/DC, Talking Heads, and the harder edges of ’70s punk. The result is a sound that channels urgency and quiet fury beneath its hooks.

Last year’s debut single “This High Up” proved Mystic Knights were more than a side project. The track secured major sync placements with ESPN and Fox Sports, and reached No. 1 on the SubModern radio chart. It established a clear trajectory for the band and showed that their uncompromising approach had an audience.

“Count” is the official lead single from the band’s forthcoming EP, due this spring. The release also marks a major milestone for Cester, as it is the first time he has owned his masters. “These days, you’ve got to build it yourself,” he says. “But I own the masters. I’ve never owned my own masters ever. In this era, that’s everything.”

While Mystic Knights are anchored by Cester, Eisenberg, and Castro, the live band expands to include Jacob Pillot and Sebastian Harris, former members of The Shelters, on bass and drums. With hundreds of songs already written and waiting, the band is positioned for a prolific new chapter.

For Cester, “Count” is more than a single, it is a declaration. After years of global success, he is rejecting the predictable, and embracing a rawer form of rock that has always been his true calling.

