Nashville Let Freedom Sing! 4th July Celebration Unveils Star-Studded Line-Up For America 250 - Noise11 Music News

Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City 4th July event will feature performances from Nick Jonas, Boyz II Men, The All-American Rejects, Sublime, Lauren Daigle, NE-YO and more as the city expands its Independence Day celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary.

by Paul Cashmere

Nashville has announced an expanded line-up for its 2026 Let Freedom Sing! Music City 4th July celebrations, with a multi-genre bill led by The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Lauren Daigle, NE-YO, Nick Jonas and Sublime. The event, staged across downtown Nashville on 3 and 4 July, will also serve as the centrepiece for a nationally televised ABC special and conclude with what organisers say will be the largest fireworks and drone display in the city’s history.

The announcement positions Nashville at the centre of nationwide America 250 celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. Beyond the headline concert, the event has been expanded into a two-day festival featuring more than 30 Nashville-based artists performing across five stages, highlighting the city’s role as a music destination that extends well beyond its traditional country music identity.

The performances will form the backbone of the live three-hour television broadcast, Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and airing across ABC and Disney-owned platforms. The broadcast will also feature appearances from Little Big Town, Reba McEntire and Tim McGraw. Country artists Elizabeth Nichols and Emily Ann Roberts have been confirmed as special guest performers, with Roberts also taking on backstage reporting duties. Comedian John Crist will contribute as a street-level correspondent during the telecast.

Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp President and Chief Executive Officer Deana Ivey said the broadcast offered an opportunity to showcase the city to a national audience.

“This broadcast is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate everything Nashville has built over the years and share the best of Music City with audiences across the country,” Ivey said.

“From our incredible artists and musicians to one of the nation’s most spectacular fireworks shows, the broadcast will show what makes Nashville such a special destination. It’s especially meaningful to do so as our country marks America’s 250th anniversary.”

Away from the television cameras, the wider festival will spotlight a broad cross-section of Nashville’s music community. Artists scheduled across the weekend include Brittney Spencer, whose profile grew through her appearance on Beyoncé’s Grammy-nominated Cowboy Carter album, Latin country performer MŌRIAH, acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Charlie Worsham and soul singer Kenny Sharp.

The programme also incorporates genres that reflect Nashville’s evolving musical landscape, including jazz, blues, salsa, funk, hip-hop, R&B, Americana, bluegrass and Zydeco. The Grammy Award-winning Nashville Symphony is also among the featured performers.

The fireworks component has become a major attraction in its own right and organisers are significantly expanding the production in 2026. The display will incorporate 1,000 drones and introduce 12-inch fireworks shells for the first time in Nashville. According to organisers, each shell weighs more than 20 pounds, reaches approximately 1,200 feet in altitude and produces bursts extending more than 1,000 feet across the night sky.

Additional visual elements will include more than 1,000 floating flares positioned above the Cumberland River. The finale is expected to feature thousands of fireworks and more than 1,000 salute effects in a sequence designed to rank among the largest Independence Day displays in the United States.

The scale of the event reflects its growing economic significance for the city. Organisers report that Let Freedom Sing! has regularly attracted crowds exceeding 200,000 people, while the 2025 edition drew a record 365,000 attendees. That attendance generated an estimated US$23.8 million in direct visitor spending, highlighting the event’s importance to Nashville’s tourism sector and hospitality industry.

The expansion also mirrors a broader trend among major American cities seeking to turn public holiday celebrations into nationally broadcast cultural events. By combining live television, tourism promotion and large-scale entertainment, Nashville has increasingly positioned its Independence Day festivities as one of the country’s flagship holiday celebrations.

Looking ahead, the 2026 edition represents the most ambitious version of Let Freedom Sing! yet. With a nationally televised audience, a line-up spanning multiple generations and genres, and a fireworks production billed as the city’s largest ever, Nashville is using the America 250 milestone to further cement its reputation as one of the world’s leading music destinations.

A Prelude To The Fourth, Friday 3 July

Nashville, Southwest Airlines Stage At The Amazon Family Fun Zone

12:00 p.m., Madison Hughes

1:00 p.m., Nashville, Southwest Airlines Stage At The Amazon Family Fun Zone, Denitia

2:00 p.m., Kylie Frey

3:00 p.m., Ashland Craft

4:00 p.m., Brittney Spencer

Nashville, 615 Indie Live Stage At The Green At Riverfront Park

3:00 p.m., Boy Orbison

4:00 p.m., New Translations

5:00 p.m., The Brummies

6:00 p.m., The Foxies

Let Freedom Sing! Music City 4th July, Saturday 4 July

Nashville, Southwest Airlines Stage At Walk Of Fame Park

12:00 p.m., SanRafaelBand

1:00 p.m., Joe West Band

2:00 p.m., The Woods

3:00 p.m., Les Kerr And The Bayou Band

4:00 p.m., The Magi

Nashville, The Green At Riverfront Park Stage

1:00 p.m., Abigail Ragan

2:00 p.m., Striking Matches

3:00 p.m., MŌRIAH

4:00 p.m., Charlie Worsham

Nashville, Public Square Park Stage

2:00 p.m., Regi Wooten And Friends

3:00 p.m., The Nashville Soul Experience

4:00 p.m., Kenny Sharp

5:15 p.m., Shannon Sanders & The Music City All-Stars

Ticketing Details: All performances, fireworks and drone displays are free and open to the public.

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