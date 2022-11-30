Natalie Merchant To Release First Album of New Material In Nearly A Decade - Noise11.com

Natalie Merchant will release ‘Keep Your Courage’, an album of new material in April 2023. Natalie’s last original material album was ‘Natalie Merchant’ in 2014.

Natalie says, “The songs contained within this album were written and recorded during the global pandemic that began in the winter of 2019 and is in its fifth wave as I write, in the autumn of 2022. It has been, and continues to be, a period of great flux and fear on every level: global, national, communal, familial, personal. But this is not an album about the coronavirus or the chaos it caused. For the most part, this is an album about the human heart.” She continues, “The word ‘courage’ has its root in the Latin word for heart, cor, and we see it over and over in many languages: le coeur, il cuore, o coração, el corazón. This is a song cycle that maps the journey of a courageous heart.”

The previous Natalie Merchant album was ‘Butterfly’ in 2017. That featured re-recordings of her earlier songs. Before that was ‘Paradise Is There: The New Tigerlily Recordings’, a remake of her first solo album ‘Tigerlily’ from 1995.

Natalie Merchant was also a founding member of 10,000 Maniacs.

