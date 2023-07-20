Neil Young To Return To The Roxy For 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Neil Young will once again perform at West Hollywood club The Roxy to mark the 50th anniversary of the venue.

Young was the first act to perform at the Roxy. The date was 20 September, 1973. The show was released recently as Neil’s live album ‘Roxy: Tonight’s The Night Live’. He also played at The Roxy on 21 and 22 September 1973.

Neil Young will perform at The Roxy on 20 September, 2023, exactly 50 years to the night he played at the very first show.

The show will be a benefit for The Painted Turtle, a camp for kids with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School, the school for children with special needs in Hillsborough, California. Neil and his late, ex-wife Pegi, have been holding events for the school since 1986.

The Roxy is co-owned by Lou Adler, who is now 89 years old. Adler was a record producer for Carole King, Jan & Dean and The Mamas & the Papas. He produced Carole King’s classic ‘Tapestry’.

Adler was the executive producer of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and he discovered and produced Cheech & Chong. He was also the co-manager of Herb Alpert and producer of the Monterey International Pop Festival.

Neil Young is currently on his solo Coastal tour of West Coast USA with three shows to go for Auburn WA, Napa CA and Lake Tahoe NV.

