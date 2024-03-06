 New Kids On The Block Announce First Album In 10 Years - Noise11.com
New Kids On The Block Announce First Album In 10 Years

by Paul Cashmere on March 7, 2024

New Kids on the Block are releasing their first album in 11 years.

NKOTB – comprising Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood – have surprised Blockheads (their fans) by announcing their follow-up to 2013’s ’10’, titled ‘Still Kids’, which will arrive on May 17.

New Kids On The Block have also shared the reflective lead single, ‘Kids’, which was written and produced by David Stewart and Luke Batt.

Fans can expect “pop anthems, dance tracks, love songs and grooves.”

DJ Jazzy Jeff is featured on ‘Get Down’, whilst ‘Old School Love’ is a collaboration with 80s singer Taylor Dayne.

The songs are penned by Wahlberg and McIntyre.

The former said: “It’s the most mature album we’ve ever made.

“Yet it’s the most fun and most comfortable album we’ve ever made.

“This album, more than any other, is bringing the New Kids and the fans full circle.

“It’s about hope and possibilities and being ourselves.”

McIntyre added: “It says a lot about any band to make a record that has energy and passion and lightness and fun and depth – after almost 40 years together? It’s crazy.”

Meanwhile, the group are embarking on ‘The Magic Summer Tour’ – a nod to their 1990 stadium tour – in June and bringing special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff with them.

The ‘Still Kids’ track-listing is:

1. ‘Magic’
2. ‘Summer Love’
3. ‘Long Time Coming’
4. ‘Kids’
5. ‘A Love Like This’
6. ‘Dance with You’
7. ‘Come Back’
8. ‘In the Night’
9. ‘Runaway’
10. ‘Pop’
11. ‘Get Down’ (feat. DJ Jazzy Jeff)
12. ‘Old School Love’ (feat. Taylor Dayne)
13. ‘Better Days’
14. ‘Stay’

