 New Music For Dog Trumpet – Reg Mombassa’s ‘Live Forever’ - Noise11.com
Dog Trumpet

Dog Trumpet

New Music For Dog Trumpet – Reg Mombassa’s ‘Live Forever’

by Paul Cashmere on March 28, 2025

in News

Dog Trumpet have brand new music for 2025, their first since 2022, with the Reg Mombassa penned ‘Live Forever’.

‘Live Forever’ signals the ninth Dog Trumpet album, also titled ‘Live Forever, coming in July.

In a statement, Dog Trumpet said, “Our new single Live Forever is an uptempo pop rock song. The lyrics are impressionistic and slightly ambivalent, expressing a fear of good and bad things and questioning any desire to live forever.”

Two albums back Dog Trumpet released their seventh album ‘Great South Road’ just as the lockdowns were closing down the music world. When Dog Trumpet finally got back on the road in 2022, the next album ‘Shadowland’ was also good to go.

Dog Trumpet will launch the ‘Live Forever’ single with a one-ff show at Archies Creek Hotel, in Archies Creek, Victoria on 6 April 2025.

More shows are scheduled in July around the release of the album.

