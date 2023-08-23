New Paul McCartney Song To Debut On Ringo Starr EP 4 - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has written a new song for Ringo Starr. ‘Feeling The Sunlight’ will premiere on Friday 25 August ahead of the ‘Rewind Forward’ EP release on 13 October, 2023.

There is no word if Sir Paul plays on Sir Ringo’s track but the EP is chock full of other stars. Ringo’s brother-in-law Joe Walsh contributes to the new record. Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell from The Heartbreakers wrote ‘Miss Jean’ for Ringo and Ringo’s All Starr collaborator Steve Lukather of Toto also contributed the song ‘Shadows on The Wall’.

Ringo released his last album ‘Whats My Name’ in 2019 and has dispensed of the album format moving forward for four track EPs instead. EP 1 ‘Zoom In’ was released March 2021, EP 2 ‘Change The World’ in September 2021, EP 3 called ‘EP3’ in September 2022 and now ‘Rewind Forward’ is coming on 13 October 2023.

Ringo said in a statement, “Rewind Forward was something I said out of the blue – it’s just one of those lines like a Hard Days Night. It just came to me. But it doesn’t really make sense,” Ringo said with a laugh about the title. “I was trying to explain it to myself and the best I can tell you about what it means is: sometimes when you want to go forward you have to go back first.”

The EP features 4 new songs:

1. Shadows On The Wall

2. Feeling The Sunlight

3. Rewind Forward

4. Miss Jean

“Rewind Forward” was written with his engineer and often co-writer Bruce Sugar. “We’ve been writing a song now for every EP,” said Ringo. The other tracks find Starr collaborating with old and new friends – including longtime All Starr Steve Lukather and his Toto bandmate Joe Williams who wrote the opening track “Shadows on the Wall”; Paul McCartney, who wrote “Feeling the Sunlight”; and for the final track, “Miss Jean,” Heartbreakers Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell, who penned the track, and who also enlisted Ian Hunter, a former All Starr. In addition the EP features contributions from Joe Walsh, Steve Dudas, Lance Morrison, as well as Matt Bissonnette, Torrance Klein, Weston Wilson, Kip Lennon, and Marky Lennon. All songs were recorded at Ringo’s home studio in Los Angeles (except for “Feeling the Sunlight” which was largely recorded in the UK).

Ringo and his All Starr band will begin their Fall tour on September 17, 2023 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA playing shows in the Southwest, Midwest and Southeast before ending on October 13, 2023 in Thackerville, OK.

RSASB Fall 2023 Tour

September

15 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Arena Outdoors at Harvey’s

16 Modesto, CA The Fruit Yard Ampitheater

17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

19 Tuscon, AZ Linda Rondstadt Theater

20 Albuquerque, NM Rio Rancho Center

22 Kansas City, MO The Uptown

23 St Louis, MO The Fox

24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

26 Clearwater, FL Coachmen Park

27 Atlanta, GA The Fox

29 Indianapolis, IN The Murat Theater at Old National Centre

30 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

October

1 Minneapolis, MN Mystic Lake

3 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

5 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

6 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino

7 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple

9 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

10 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium

12 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

13 Thackerville, OK Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

