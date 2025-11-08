Nick Barker And The Reptiles Make Long-Awaited Return With New Single Blood Nose - Noise11.com

More than three decades after carving their name into Australian pub rock folklore, Nick Barker And The Reptiles have reignited the amps with Blood Nose, the band’s first new music in over ten years.

Written by frontman Nick Barker, Blood Nose carries a narrative that taps into the fragility of modern image-making. Barker found inspiration in a story about a social media personality whose carefully curated online world collapsed in an instant. “A blood nose can be a real one, a loss in battle, or just a humiliating moment,” Barker explains. “This one’s about the last two. All kinds of ways to take damage.”

The recording captures a raw urgency, leaning into the band’s roots with live-room recording and minimal fuss. Barker says the process was instinctive. “We had the riff, the idea, and just went for it, live in the room. Not much to it. We love it.” Blood Nose stands defiantly against over-polished production, instead dialling straight into the grit and pulse that defined the Reptiles’ musical identity.

For long-time fans, this release marks the first new chapter for the group since their classic material was first pressed to vinyl and blasted through sticky pub PA systems nationwide. Nick Barker And The Reptiles formed in Melbourne in 1988 at a time when Australia’s pub circuit was bursting with bands that valued volume, authenticity and relentless gigging. The Reptiles quickly distinguished themselves, touring with near-legendary stamina. They famously clocked upward of 200 shows a year, sometimes playing multiple gigs per day, sweating it out in front bars long before the mainstream took notice.

Their breakthrough came with a bold re-imagining of Cockney Rebel’s Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me) in 1989. The single hit the ARIA Top 30, pushing Barker and the band into the national spotlight where their blend of blues-soaked rock, power-pop melodicism and straight-up live energy connected fiercely with audiences.

Their debut album Goin’ To Pieces arrived that same year, followed by the Joe Hardy-produced After The Show in 1991, recorded in Memphis. Both releases reached the ARIA Top 40 and cemented the Reptiles as one of the tightest and most honest live rock outfits of the era.

While the band released the Loose EP in 1992, it was the touring years that became the stuff of folklore. Along with big choruses and beer-soaked pubs, the group built a reputation for creating their own internal culture – including a card game and a vodka-and-Staminade cocktail that became infamous among crew and fans. But by 1993, after a whirlwind run, Barker closed the chapter on the Reptiles.

Barker went on to form the band Barker, enjoyed solo success, and carved out a respected career that spanned film, television appearances, acoustic records, musical theatre roles, and collaborations with Australian greats including Paul Kelly, Mark Seymour, and Tim Rogers. Meanwhile, Reptiles alumni found new pathways across the local scene, joining acts such as Jimmy Barnes’ band, Ratcat, The Superjesus and The Androids.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)