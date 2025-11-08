 Nick Barker And The Reptiles Make Long-Awaited Return With New Single Blood Nose - Noise11.com
Nick Barker And The Reptiles release new single Blood Nose

Nick Barker and The Repties photo supplied

Nick Barker And The Reptiles Make Long-Awaited Return With New Single Blood Nose

by Paul Cashmere on November 8, 2025

in News

More than three decades after carving their name into Australian pub rock folklore, Nick Barker And The Reptiles have reignited the amps with Blood Nose, the band’s first new music in over ten years.

Written by frontman Nick Barker, Blood Nose carries a narrative that taps into the fragility of modern image-making. Barker found inspiration in a story about a social media personality whose carefully curated online world collapsed in an instant. “A blood nose can be a real one, a loss in battle, or just a humiliating moment,” Barker explains. “This one’s about the last two. All kinds of ways to take damage.”

The recording captures a raw urgency, leaning into the band’s roots with live-room recording and minimal fuss. Barker says the process was instinctive. “We had the riff, the idea, and just went for it, live in the room. Not much to it. We love it.” Blood Nose stands defiantly against over-polished production, instead dialling straight into the grit and pulse that defined the Reptiles’ musical identity.

For long-time fans, this release marks the first new chapter for the group since their classic material was first pressed to vinyl and blasted through sticky pub PA systems nationwide. Nick Barker And The Reptiles formed in Melbourne in 1988 at a time when Australia’s pub circuit was bursting with bands that valued volume, authenticity and relentless gigging. The Reptiles quickly distinguished themselves, touring with near-legendary stamina. They famously clocked upward of 200 shows a year, sometimes playing multiple gigs per day, sweating it out in front bars long before the mainstream took notice.

Their breakthrough came with a bold re-imagining of Cockney Rebel’s Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me) in 1989. The single hit the ARIA Top 30, pushing Barker and the band into the national spotlight where their blend of blues-soaked rock, power-pop melodicism and straight-up live energy connected fiercely with audiences.

Their debut album Goin’ To Pieces arrived that same year, followed by the Joe Hardy-produced After The Show in 1991, recorded in Memphis. Both releases reached the ARIA Top 40 and cemented the Reptiles as one of the tightest and most honest live rock outfits of the era.

While the band released the Loose EP in 1992, it was the touring years that became the stuff of folklore. Along with big choruses and beer-soaked pubs, the group built a reputation for creating their own internal culture – including a card game and a vodka-and-Staminade cocktail that became infamous among crew and fans. But by 1993, after a whirlwind run, Barker closed the chapter on the Reptiles.

Barker went on to form the band Barker, enjoyed solo success, and carved out a respected career that spanned film, television appearances, acoustic records, musical theatre roles, and collaborations with Australian greats including Paul Kelly, Mark Seymour, and Tim Rogers. Meanwhile, Reptiles alumni found new pathways across the local scene, joining acts such as Jimmy Barnes’ band, Ratcat, The Superjesus and The Androids.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Phil Rudd, acdc, ros ogorman music portrait, noise11 Phil Rudd music news noise11.com
Phil Rudd Resurfaces Live With New Video From Full Metal Orchestra Performance In New Zealand

New video has surfaced of AC/DC's elusive drummer Phil Rudd returning to the stage in New Zealand, performing with the Full Metal Orchestra in July in a rare public appearance. Rudd, who has largely stayed out of live performance in recent years, joined the ensemble for powerhouse renditions of Back In Black and Thunderstruck, backed by the might of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

2 hours ago
The Church release new single Sacred Echoes Part Two ahead of Australian tour
The Church Release New Single ‘Sacred Echoes (Part Two)’ Ahead Of National Tour

The Church, one of Australia's most enduring and imaginative musical forces, have returned with a brand-new single, ‘Sacred Echoes (Part Two)'. Arriving just as the band prepare to embark on a national Australian tour revisiting four decades of remarkable music, the track captures The Church in full cinematic flight, bending mood, melody, and atmosphere into something both otherworldly and deeply human.

23 hours ago
Metallica performing The Angels’ Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again in Adelaide
Metallica Perform The Angels’ Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again In Adelaide

Metallica made Australian rock history in Adelaide last night when they delivered a surprise performance of The Angels' Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again, igniting an eruption from the crowd as thousands of voices roared back with the legendary Australian chant.

2 days ago
Robert Taylor of Dragon performing live in the late 1970s
Robert Taylor, Dragon Guitarist, Dies Aged 74

Robert MacLean Taylor, the gifted New Zealand guitarist who helped shape the sound of one of Australasia's greatest rock bands, Dragon, has died. His passing, announced in early November 2025, marks the loss of one of the last surviving members of the band's classic 1970s lineup, and a musician whose work bridged the golden eras of New Zealand and Australian rock.

4 days ago
Horizon
Horizon Unveil a Visceral New Video for ‘Primitive’

Melbourne rock collective Horizon have dropped a powerful new live performance video for ‘Primitive', the pulsing centrepiece of their self-titled album.

5 days ago
Bad//Dreems release new single Shadowland and announce short film project
Bad//Dreems Launch New Era With ‘Shadowland’ And Gutto Records

Bad//Dreems have emerged from a year of sold-out shows and critical recognition with a powerful new statement piece, unveiling their new single Shadowland, the first release from their own newly established label, Gutto Records. The single arrives as the band's first new material since 2023's acclaimed Hoo-Ha! album and comes with the first instalment of an accompanying short film project directed by Kaius Potter, shot across the northern fringes of Adelaide.

October 30, 2025
Rob Hirst’s 1979 Black Ludwig drum kit from Midnight Oil up for auction
Rob Hirst’s 1979 Ludwig Drum Kit Raises $77,500 For Charity

Midnight Oil drummer Rob Hirst has officially concluded the auction of his legendary 1979 Ludwig “Touring and Recording” drum kit, with the final winning bid reaching $77,500.

October 14, 2025