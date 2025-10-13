Rob Hirst's 1979 Ludwig Drum Kit Raises $77,500 For Charity - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil drummer Rob Hirst has officially concluded the auction of his legendary 1979 Ludwig “Touring and Recording” drum kit, with the final winning bid reaching $77,500.

The auction, which closed on Monday 13 October at 9pm AEDT, attracted international attention from collectors, fans and institutions. All proceeds from the sale, beyond courier costs, will be donated to Support Act and MusicNT’s Fix ‘Em Up Truck Campaign, as directed by Hirst.

The result marks one of the most successful music memorabilia auctions in Australia this year, not just for its monetary value but for the goodwill it will generate within the local music community.

The drum kit, finished in Black Oyster Pearl, was purchased brand new in 1979 and first used for Midnight Oil’s second album Head Injuries. It went on to anchor the band’s sound through more than four decades of albums and tours, including 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1 in 1982 and Diesel And Dust in 1987.

Hirst’s Ludwig kit was the physical heartbeat of Midnight Oil’s sound, driving the powerful rhythms behind songs like Beds Are Burning, The Power And The Passion, Blue Sky Mine, and King Of The Mountain. The band’s uncompromising energy and political passion were amplified by Hirst’s commanding performances behind that kit.

The “Touring and Recording” model was a high-end professional series Ludwig developed for working musicians seeking durability on the road and tonal precision in the studio. Its construction and tone helped shape the Oils’ distinctive sound – tight, rhythmic, and relentlessly driving.

By the time Midnight Oil wrapped up their farewell tour in 2022, the kit had become an icon in its own right. Its decades of service across stages from Sydney’s pubs to international arenas turned it into a living museum of Australian rock history.

The winning bid of $77,500 underscores both the cultural and emotional value attached to this instrument. For fans, it represents not only the band’s musical legacy but also its enduring activism and commitment to social causes.

Rob Hirst chose to use this auction to give back, with Support Act receiving a share of the proceeds to help musicians, crew and industry professionals in crisis, and MusicNT’s Fix ‘Em Up Truck Campaign using its portion to bring music education and opportunities to First Nations communities across remote Australia.

Many fans have expressed hope that the drum kit will eventually find a home in a public collection, such as the Australian Music Vault in Melbourne or the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney. Whether it ends up in an institution or in the hands of a private collector, there is universal agreement that this kit represents a cornerstone of Australian musical heritage.

While this auction closes one chapter of Midnight Oil’s journey, Rob Hirst continues to make music. Alongside Jim Moginie and Hamish Stuart, he will release a new four-track EP titled A Hundred Years Or More on 14 November 2025.

The EP follows 2023’s Red Continent, which reached #3 on the ARIA Chart Report and topped the AIR chart. Recorded at Moginie’s Oceanic Studio on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, the project was mixed by longtime Midnight Oil collaborator Warne Livesey, who has worked with the band since Diesel And Dust.

Guest appearances include Rick Grossman of Ghostwriters on bass, while Hirst’s daughters contribute vocals – Lex Hirst on First Do No Harm and Gabriella Hirst making her recording debut singing lead on the title track.

Hirst described the sessions as “joyful and surprising”, with Moginie adding that the EP “feels special” thanks to the mix of family voices and Livesey’s production touch. Stuart noted that the trio’s creative flow “came naturally”, reflecting their long friendship and musical chemistry.

A Hundred Years Or More will be released on signed CD through Songland Records, distributed via Eleven: A Music Company.

