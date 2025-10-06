Benny J Ward Steps Out With Debut Solo Album Super! A Garage-Pop Triumph Two Years in the Making - Noise11.com

Perth’s master of melody and fuzz-driven fun, Benny J Ward, has stepped out from behind his Rinehearts guitar rig to release his long-awaited debut solo album Super! – a sun-drenched, hook-heavy celebration of power pop on Cheersquad Records & Tapes and Kool Kat Musik.

Ward, best known to Australian audiences as the frontman for Rinehearts, one of Perth’s most beloved power pop and garage-rock outfits, has spent over two years shaping Super! into a record that captures both his knack for infectious melody and his love of the golden era of pop songwriting. The result is a self-recorded, self-performed collection bursting with jangly guitars, singalong choruses, and the kind of bright, effortless songwriting that nods to The Kinks, Big Star, and early Elvis Costello while maintaining an unmistakably Australian edge.

The album arrives hot on the heels of Rinehearts’ critically acclaimed 2023 LP Full Bloom, produced by Perth legend Dom Mariani (The Stems, DM3). That album earned global praise for its chiming guitars and sharp melodic sense – qualities that Ward carries forward and amplifies on Super!.

“Making Super! was like going back to the garage with a grin,” Ward says. “It’s pop with grit. I wanted the songs to sound like they were smiling back at you.”

Released in both Australia and the US, Super! is available on limited edition 12-inch vinyl (100 copies only in hot pink, plus standard black pressings) and digital formats through Cheersquad, with a CD edition via American label Kool Kat Musik, the same indie power-pop haven that helped push Full Bloom to international audiences.

While Ward is no stranger to Australian stages, Super! marks the first time he’s fronting his own name on the marquee. To bring the album to life, he’s assembled an all-star Melbourne outfit dubbed Benny J & The Psych Ward, featuring Link Meanie (The Meanies), Matt Cotter (Even) and Mark McCartney (Meghan Maike & The Cactus Flowers, John Dowler’s Vanity Project).

The Psych Ward lineup debuted in Perth at Fremantle’s Buffalo Club on October 4, following earlier solo and support shows with the likes of You Am I and Davey Lane. Benny now takes the album on the road across Victoria, including headline gigs at The Old Bar (Nov 1) and The Tote (Nov 4).

Super! feels like the perfect bridge between Ward’s garage-punk roots and his gift for melody. Songs like the effervescent “Ice Cream Headache”, which features guest vocals from Link Meanie and Nici Ward, blend playful lyrics with earworm guitar jangle. The anthemic “Tell Me Tell Me” channels the kind of pure pop energy that would feel right at home on a mixtape between The Records and Hoodoo Gurus.

Across ten tracks, Ward distils two decades of gigging, touring, and musical evolution into a set that’s both polished and raw. “It’s the sound of a Saturday night jam session and a Sunday morning singalong rolled into one,” he laughs.

Ward’s reputation as one of Perth’s most consistent musical exports has been building for years. Beyond Rinehearts, his earlier projects like LEECHES! showcased his love for high-energy, hook-heavy punk. With Super!, Ward emerges as a songwriter comfortable stepping into the spotlight, blending DIY charm with professional polish.

As he sums it up: “It’s not a concept record – it’s just a collection of songs that made me happy. And hopefully, it’ll make you happy too.”

Super! Tracklisting

Televisions

Scratch That Itch

Ice Cream Headache

Tell Me Tell Me

Back To Bed

You Belong To Me

Flight of the Navigator

I Didn’t Mean It

Up and Down

Nest In Your Head

