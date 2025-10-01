Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie Cancels Skyhooks 50th Anniversary Shows Due to Health - Noise11.com

Legendary Skyhooks guitarist Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie has been forced to cancel his upcoming run of shows celebrating the 50th anniversary of Ego Is Not A Dirty Word after ongoing health concerns related to his battle with leukaemia.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Bob Starkie:

The tour was due to kick off at The Yarraville Club on 10 October, followed by Theatre Royal Castlemaine (12 October), The Memo Music Hall in St Kilda (24 October), Archies Creek Hotel (25 October), and The Memo in Healesville (26 October). Each show was set to honour one of the most iconic Australian albums of the 1970s.

While the dates have now been cancelled, Starkie remains optimistic that the anniversary celebration will go ahead in the future, saying the shows are expected to be rescheduled in the new year. Ticket-holders will receive refunds.

Skyhooks remain one of the most significant bands in Australian rock history. Their 1974 debut Living in the ‘70s broke new ground, not only topping the charts but also reshaping the cultural landscape with lyrics that spoke directly to a young Australian audience. Its follow-up, Ego Is Not A Dirty Word (1975), cemented Skyhooks as national icons, producing classics like the title track and All My Friends Are Getting Married.

Bob Starkie, affectionately known as “Bongo”, co-founded the Skyhooks and helped shape their distinctive glam rock sound alongside frontman Graeme “Shirley” Strachan, guitarist Red Symons, bassist Greg Macainsh and drummer Fred Strauks. Their flamboyant look and taboo-breaking lyrics drew as much attention as their music, setting the standard for the Australian rock scene in the mid-70s.

Since 2015, Starkie has toured with Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie’s Skyhooks Show, keeping the Skyhooks legacy alive for new generations of fans. The project has consistently sold out theatres across the country, combining faithful renditions of Skyhooks classics with Starkie’s storytelling about the band’s glory years.

The latest line-up of the Skyhooks Show has featured rising star Sasha Theunissen on vocals. At just 21 years old, Theunissen has been praised for her uncanny ability to capture Shirley Strachan’s trademark high-pitched vocal style, while injecting youthful energy into the band’s performances.

