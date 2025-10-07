 Jon Stevens Returns with New Solo Album ‘Shimmer', Announces Summer of Love Rockfest - Noise11.com
Jon Stevens posing up at the Myer Music Bowl ahead of a series of socially-distant concerts at the venue. Picture : Nicki Connolly

Jon Stevens Returns with New Solo Album ‘Shimmer’, Announces Summer of Love Rockfest

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2025

Jon Stevens has returned with Shimmer, his first solo album in seven years, marking a powerful new chapter in one of Australia’s most enduring rock careers. The album arrives alongside the announcement of the Summer of Love Rockfest, a 2026 national tour featuring Stevens alongside Wolfmother and The Screaming Jets.

Shimmer is an eleven-track collection that showcases Stevens’ signature vocal fire and songwriting edge, recorded with a tight band of long-time collaborators. The record builds on a legacy that began more than four decades ago when the New Zealand-born singer broke through with his debut album Jezebel in 1980. That release went gold in New Zealand and produced two number one singles before Stevens relocated to Australia, where he would become one of the defining voices of 1980s pub rock.

By 1986, Stevens had formed Noiseworks, the band that cemented his place in Australian rock history. Across three platinum albums, Noiseworks delivered a string of hits including Take Me Back, Touch, and Hot Chilli Woman, songs that became staples of Australian FM radio and live venues nationwide. The band’s energy and Stevens’ powerhouse delivery positioned them alongside INXS, Cold Chisel and Midnight Oil as major forces of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s scene.

In 1992, Stevens took on the role of Judas in the Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar, performing alongside John Farnham and Kate Ceberano. The cast recording topped the ARIA charts and was the highest-selling Australian album of that year. A decade later, Stevens was again centre stage as he stepped in to front INXS following the death of Michael Hutchence, touring internationally and recording the single I Get Up before resuming his solo career.

Stevens’ catalogue since then has reflected a restless creativity and refusal to stand still. Albums such as Are U Satisfied (1993), Changing Times (2011), Woman (2015) and Starlight (2017) have explored everything from soul to R&B and roots rock. Starlight in particular, co-written and produced with Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, became the highest-charting solo album of Stevens’ career, debuting at number 16 on the ARIA chart.

That evolution continues with Shimmer, a record that fuses grit with melody and carries the reflective tone of a veteran who still performs with youthful intensity. The title track was released earlier this year and signalled a return to the soaring vocals and big guitars that fans first fell in love with.

To celebrate the release, Stevens is heading out on the road for the Summer of Love Rockfest, a major national event that revives the spirit of the classic Australian rock festival while introducing a new generation to its energy. Stevens will perform material spanning his entire career, from Noiseworks and INXS favourites to new songs from Shimmer.

Joining him are two heavyweight names in modern Australian rock. Wolfmother, led by Andrew Stockdale, will bring their trademark blend of psychedelic hard rock and classic riffing. Since bursting out of Sydney in 2005, Wolfmother have become one of Australia’s most successful rock exports, winning a Grammy for their global hit Woman and filling arenas with tracks like Joker & the Thief and New Moon Rising.

The Screaming Jets, who exploded out of Newcastle in the early ‘90s, round out the bill with the kind of rough-edged, sweat-soaked pub rock that has made them one of the most reliable live acts in the country. Expect singalongs to Better, Helping Hand and C’Mon when they hit the stage.

Tickets for the Summer of Love Rockfest go on sale 10am, October 10.

2026 SUMMER OF LOVE ROCKFEST DATES
Melbourne – February 14 – Margaret Court Arena
Brisbane – March 7 – Fortitude Music Hall
Perth – April 10 – Crown Theatre (The Screaming Jets not performing in Perth)
Sydney – April 18 – The Hordern Pavilion

