Peter McFarlane, Finch aka Contraband Drummer Dies Following Stroke - Noise11.com

Peter McFarlane, the versatile drummer who anchored Finch, later known as Contraband, and who spent decades playing across genres and continents, has died on the Gold Coast following a recent stroke. He was a musician whose career moved from brass bands and orchestras, to pub rock stages and international festivals. He leaves a legacy of technical skill, adaptability, and quiet mentorship.

McFarlane began music at the age of six on the mandolin, he took up drums at nine. His early training included brass bands and orchestra work. He performed with the National Youth Orchestra, and worked with the Sydney Symphony. Those formative years shaped his timing and breadth, across classical, jazz and popular music.

In 1972, Stillwater formed in Sydney and shortly after, the group renamed itself Finch. McFarlane was the band’s drummer, alongside Owen Orford, Bob Spencer and Tony Strain. Finch won a 2SM/Pepsi Pop Poll in 1973, earning a contract with Picture Records. Their first single, Out Of Control / And She Sings, appeared in 1974.

Finch moved from local gigs to studio work, contributing tracks to the Drouyn soundtrack, including Sail Away, Lady Of Truth and Roses. The band self-released Thunderbird in 1976, and continued to tour Australia’s pub rock circuit. Finch’s single Short Changed Again found chart traction in Sydney, before line up changes reshaped the group.

By 1978 the band had adopted a harder sound and, because of a Dutch band with the same name, Finch became Contraband. Under producer Peter Dawkins, the second Finch album Nothing To Hide was released, followed by material under the Contraband name. Portrait Records issued singles such as That’s Your Way, Rainin’ Again and Gimme Some Lovin’.

McFarlane left Contraband late in 1978 to join Swanee, and Barry Cram replaced him on drums. The Contraband album appeared in 1979, drawing some attention overseas, though the band dissolved later that year when their label dropped them.

McFarlane’s career did not stop with pub rock. He played with Phil Emmanuel’s Kakadu, Col Joye, Wizards Of Oz, Big Stik, Bo Jenkins and TwinTowns Services Club. He supported international touring acts including Richie Blackmore, Status Quo, Thin Lizzy, Kenny Rogers, Joan Armatrading and AC/DC, across stages in Australia.

His musical curiosity led him to Taiko drumming in Japan and African music in Morocco. He backed artists at blues festivals nationwide, and performed at the Himalayan Blues Festival with the Kniki and Mike Beale Project. For the last five years of his life he played with Mission Blues Australia, and he formed The Peter McFarlane Band in the 21st century.

Beyond performance, McFarlane worked as a theatre sound engineer, studio operator and producer. He had a fondness for mandolin and piano, instruments he maintained alongside his primary craft. His experience in orchestras and brass bands, and his time in rock ensembles, made him a sought after session drummer and a steady leader in rehearsal rooms.

McFarlane’s love of the blues began early, with the Bakehouse Blues Band when he was 13. That love informed his later work, and inspired his return to forming his own band. He was admired for his musical generosity, and for bringing a broad palette of rhythms to every session. His playing crossed genres, without ever losing the feel for groove and song.

McFarlane was a teacher by example, he mentored younger musicians and he remained active in the blues scene until his final years. His career spanned classical ensembles, pub rock, blues festivals and global percussion traditions.

Peter McFarlane’s influence will be heard in recordings, festival line ups, and in the stories of players he guided. He brought breadth to Australian music, and he will be remembered as a musician who never stopped learning.

