 Nick Barker And The Reptiles Release New Single Follow You Around - Noise11.com
Nick Barker Follow You Around

Nick Barker Follow You Around

Nick Barker And The Reptiles Release New Single Follow You Around

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2026

in New Music,News

Nick Barker And The Reptiles return with Follow You Around, a new release that reconnects the band with its pub rock roots while opening a fresh chapter via Golden Robot Records.

by Paul Cashmere

Nick Barker And The Reptiles have always understood exactly who they are. From their earliest days grinding it out in small, sticky-carpeted rooms to their reputation as one of the most reliable live draws of their era, the band’s identity has been forged on stages rather than in studios. That lineage continues with Follow You Around, a new single that looks back to the group’s formative years while arriving with a sense of hard-earned perspective.

Follow You Around is the second single lifted from a forthcoming EP and carries the DNA of the band’s original run between 1988 and 1992. Those were years defined by relentless touring, hundreds of gigs and an almost obsessive commitment to the Australian pub circuit. The new track nods directly to that period, not as an exercise in nostalgia, but as a reminder of the musical instincts that shaped Nick Barker as a songwriter and bandleader.

Barker has never been shy about drawing influence from great voices and timeless songcraft. In reflecting on Follow You Around, he explains that the song began life as a writing exercise for someone else, with a brief that initially pointed in one direction before taking a more personal turn. The result is a slow-burning piece that leans into restraint, patience and feel, qualities that only come with experience. It is a song confident enough to take its time, trusting the band to hold the space without rushing the payoff.

That sense of control is something Nick Barker And The Reptiles earned the hard way. Formed in 1988, the group quickly became synonymous with hard work. From late-night pub sets to marathon weekends on the road, they built their reputation one show at a time. Over the course of their National Pub Tour, the band is estimated to have played more than 200 shows, frequently performing five nights a week and, on occasion, multiple gigs in a single day. It was an approach that prioritised connection with audiences and forged a bond that still resonates decades later.

Recording success followed. In 1989, the band reached a wider audience with their cover of Cockney Rebel’s Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me), which cracked the ARIA Singles Chart top 30 and introduced Nick Barker And The Reptiles to listeners beyond the pub circuit. That momentum carried through to their debut album Goin’ To Pieces later that year, a record that captured the grit and camaraderie of a band in constant motion.
Their second album, After The Show, released in 1991, took the group further afield.

Recorded in Memphis, Tennessee, the album reflected a band broadening its sonic palette while staying true to its core values. The Loose EP followed in 1992, rounding out a catalogue that mirrored the intensity and honesty of their live performances.

Despite chart success and critical recognition, Nick Barker And The Reptiles remained, at heart, a live band. Stories from the road became part of their mythology, including their invention of a now-infamous card game and a crew cocktail of vodka and Staminade that achieved near-legendary status. These details, while often retold with a grin, speak to a culture built around shared experience and survival on the road.

In 1993, Barker made the decision to disband the group, closing a significant chapter in Australian rock history. The years that followed only cemented the band’s standing as champions of an era when pubs were the lifeblood of the local music scene and bands earned their stripes the old-fashioned way.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

James Reyne performing live on stage
James Reyne Reschedules Fall Of Crawl Shows Following Medical Advice

Australian rock icon adjusts four East Coast dates as doctors recommend minor surgery and recovery time

2 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hoodoo Gurus Order One Nation To Stop Using Their Music

Band condemns unauthorised political use of songs, drawing parallels with Colin Hay's recent stand against similar misuse

January 27, 2026
Rob Hirst 2015 photo by Ros OGorman
Rob Hirst Awarded Order Of Australia In 2026 Australia Day Honours

Late Midnight Oil Co-Founder Recognised For Lifetime Service To Australian Music And Culture

January 25, 2026
Dune Rats Facebook profile pic
Dune Rats Premiere First New Song Of 2026 With ‘Shark’

Dune Rats have fired the first local rock shot of 2026 with the release of their new single Shark, unveiling both the track and its accompanying video as they continue a busy start to the year on the road. The Brisbane trio are easing into the new calendar year with intent, using Shark to set the tone for what comes next while staying firmly connected to the audience that has carried them from sweaty suburban rooms to festival main stages.

January 15, 2026
Skyhooks mini doco photo by Peter Green
Skyhooks Unveil ‘In The Heat Of The Night’ 50′ Mini Documentary

As a Christmas surprise for fans across Australia, the Skyhooks Archives has released a new mini documentary titled In The Heat Of The Night. 50. The film revisits the band's December 1975 In The Heat Of The Night tour, a pivotal run of shows staged just before Skyhooks departed for the United States. The tour was rarely documented at the time, making this release a significant addition to the band's visual history.

December 17, 2025
Peter McFarlane Behind The Drum Kit, Finch Era
Peter McFarlane, Finch aka Contraband Drummer Dies Following Stroke

Peter McFarlane, the versatile drummer who anchored Finch, later known as Contraband, and who spent decades playing across genres and continents, has died on the Gold Coast following a recent stroke. He was a musician whose career moved from brass bands and orchestras, to pub rock stages and international festivals. He leaves a legacy of technical skill, adaptability, and quiet mentorship.

December 7, 2025
Grim Rhythm announce new album Forever Eating Sh*t
Grim Rhythm Return With New Album ‘Forever Eating Sh*T’

Eight years since their debut LP announced their uncompromising arrival, Melbourne trio Grim Rhythm return with a new single, Forever Eating Shit, which also serves as the title track for their next album. The release signals the start of a long-awaited chapter for a band that has spent more than a decade building its reputation outside the usual channels. The new album arrives 11 March through Suspect Records.

December 4, 2025