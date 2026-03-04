XMusic Marks Five Years Championing Australian Hard Rock - Noise11.com

XMusic celebrates its fifth anniversary in 2026 with special live shows, limited-edition spirits and a growing roster of Australian rock artists built under the guidance of founder Tim McLean-Smith.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian independent label XMusic is marking its fifth anniversary in 2026, celebrating half a decade of supporting hard rock and emerging Australian talent with a series of live shows and a unique collaboration with an Australian spirits producer.

Founded by former Sony Music executive Tim McLean-Smith, XMusic began as a focused initiative aimed at helping new rock bands develop their careers. In the years since, the label has grown into a fully established independent operation with a diverse roster that includes Sisters Doll, Dellacoma, Karly Jewell and international signing Blvd Of Eyes.

McLean-Smith said the milestone represents both the growth of the label and the community built around it.

“I am so proud and honoured we are celebrating 5 years of XMusic,” Tim said. “The artists are family and the fans are our extended crazy cousins. Love to all of you who support us and turn up to shows, stream the music and buy albums and merch.”

XMusic was established with an artist development focus at its core. Drawing on more than four decades of industry experience across marketing, promotions and publicity, the label has worked closely with bands to shape individual strategies designed to grow both their audience and their long-term careers.

The label’s approach places artists at the centre of every decision. Its roster has steadily expanded to include acts such as Audio Reign, Awaken The Hate, Cicadastone, Electric State, Engraved, Frankenbok, Kaosphere, Kodem, Snake Bite Whisky, Sound Affliction, Whiteford and XCalibre among many others.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary, XMusic has partnered with Six Fathoms Australian Spirits to release a limited-edition range of premium Australian whisky and vodka. The bottles will feature customised labels highlighting either the XMusic brand or individual artists from the roster.

Fans ordering the commemorative bottles can choose labels featuring artists including Audio Reign, Awaken The Hate, Cicadastone, Dellacoma, Electric State, Engraved, Frankenbok, Kaosphere, Karly Jewell, Kodem, Snake Bite Whisky, Sound Affliction, Whiteford and XCalibre.

The collaboration has been designed as a celebration of the label’s journey and the community around it, reflecting the late nights, touring life and live shows that have shaped the label’s identity.

Each bottle is produced at 40 per cent ABV and presented as a limited-edition item tied to the anniversary campaign.

The fifth anniversary promotion also includes a “Golden Ticket” competition. Fans who purchase anniversary merchandise, attend shows or buy the commemorative spirits will be entered into the draw to win one of five Golden Ticket prize packs.

Each Golden Ticket includes two tickets to an XMusic live show of the winner’s choice during 2026, along with a limited-edition XMusic sampler collection.

Alongside the merchandise and collaboration release, XMusic will stage a series of anniversary shows across Australia, featuring artists from the label’s roster.

The performances will showcase both established acts and newer additions to the XMusic family, reflecting the label’s ongoing commitment to live music and artist development.

XMUSIC 5th ANNIVERSARY SHOWS

Thursday, April 30, Melbourne, Musicland

Dellacoma

Sisters Doll (Special Acoustic Performance)

Karly Jewell

Electric State

Friday, May 1, Melbourne, Musicland

Frankenbok

Cicadastone

Awaken The Hate

Electric State

Saturday, May 2, Newcastle, The Den

Wayward Kings

Kodem

Whiteford

Stormflower

Sunday, May 3, Brisbane, Soapbox

Dellacoma

Awaken The Hate

Kaosphere

Sound Affliction

Fractured State

Runt

Tickets and official fifth anniversary merchandise including limited-edition T-shirts and muscle shirts are available through the XMusic online store.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)