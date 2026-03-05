 Ringo Starr Announces New Album Long Long Road - Noise11.com
Ringo Starr Long Long Road

Ringo Starr Long Long Road

Ringo Starr Announces New Album Long Long Road

by Paul Cashmere on March 5, 2026

in New Music,News

The legendary Ringo Starr will release his 22nd studio album Long Long Road in April, featuring collaborations with Sheryl Crow and St Vincent.

by Paul Cashmere

Ringo Starr is proving that the road truly does go on forever. Following the massive global success of his 2025 country chart topper Look Up, the world’s most famous drummer has announced his next studio venture, Long Long Road.

Set for release on 24 April 2026 the 10 track album marks a continued creative partnership between Ringo Starr and producer T Bone Burnett. To celebrate the announcement, Ringo has shared the first taste of the record, a new single titled It’s Been Too Long. The track features the exquisite vocal harmonies of Americana stars Molly Tuttle and Sarah Jarosz, setting a sophisticated tone for what is being described as an aural mosaic of Starr’s storied musical legacy.

The connection between Ringo Starr and T Bone Burnett has become one of the most fruitful late career pairings in rock history. “I’m blessed to have T Bone in my life right now and working with me on these records,” Ringo said in a statement. “After we did the last record, which I love listening to, this one just sort of happened. I like to say sometimes I make the right moves, like you can go left or right at any point, and one of the right moves was hooking up with T Bone for Look Up, and now for this one, which I’m calling Long Long Road, because I’ve been on a long long road.”

While Look Up was a firm dive back into the country sounds Ringo first explored on the 1970 classic Beaucoups Of Blues, the new project expands the palette. Long Long Road maintains those Americana roots while incorporating a broader range of influences. One significant touchstone for the album is the legendary Carl Perkins.

The Beatles famously covered Perkins during their BBC sessions and on early albums, with Ringo taking the lead on Honey Don’t and Matchbox. For this new collection, Burnett unearthed a hidden gem for Ringo to tackle. “I recorded two Carl Perkins songs with The Beatles, and both T Bone and I wanted one on this record,” Ringo explained. “He found this beautiful track I’d never heard before, I Don’t See Me In Your Eyes Anymore.”

The album features a stellar cast of guest contributors, including Sheryl Crow, St Vincent, and bluegrass virtuoso Billy Strings. Recording took place across Nashville and Los Angeles, reuniting the core band T Bone Burnett refers to as “The Texans,” a nod to the 1959 skiffle and rock groups Ringo performed with in Liverpool before joining The Beatles. The line-up includes Paul Franklin, David Mansfield, Dennis Crouch, Daniel Tashian, Rory Hoffman, Patrick Warren, and Colin Linden.

Burnett’s admiration for the drummer remains the driving force behind these sessions. “I’ve loved Ringo’s playing and his singing for my whole life,” Burnett stated. “I wrote him a Gene Autry type song because I always heard Ringo as a Texas artist, the way he played felt just like Texas music to me. Ringo Starr is a recording artist of the highest calibre, and I wanted to surround him with these young masters, bringing in some of this extraordinary young energy that’s happening around Nashville.”

At 85 years of age, Ringo Starr is experiencing a significant career Indian Summer. His 2025 effort, Look Up, landed him his first solo Number 1 on the UK Official Country Chart and a Top 10 position on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. It also led to a historic debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, where he was invited to the stage by Emmylou Harris.

Long Long Road features six songs written or co-written by Burnett, two collaborations between Ringo and Bruce Sugar, one track penned by Ringo with Mark Hudson and Gary Burr, and the aforementioned Carl Perkins cover.

Long Long Road Tracklist:

Side One:
Returning Without Tears
Baby Don’t Go
I Don’t See Me In Your Eyes Anymore
It’s Been Too Long
Why

Side Two:
You And I (Wave Of Love)
My Baby Don’t Want Nothing
Choose Love
She’s Gone
Long Long Road

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

XMUSIC logo
XMusic Marks Five Years Championing Australian Hard Rock

XMusic celebrates its fifth anniversary in 2026 with special live shows, limited-edition spirits and a growing roster of Australian rock artists built under the guidance of founder Tim McLean-Smith.

3 hours ago
2025 recipient Ash Hills photo by Chloe Hall
2026 Lighthouse Award Opens Applications For Women And Gender Diverse Artist Managers

The 2026 Lighthouse Award, honouring Linda Gebar, offers a $5,000 grant to support the next generation of Australian music managers

February 24, 2026
Amanda Pelman Four Wedddings and an Encore
Amanda Pelman Announces Revealing Autobiography Four Weddings And An Encore

Legendary Australian Music Executive Tells Her Story From Inside The Engine Room Of Rock History

February 4, 2026
APRA Professional Development Awards
APRA Professional Development Awards 2026 Finalists Announced

61 Australian Songwriters And Composers Recognised Across 13 Categories As Career-Shaping Awards Near

January 20, 2026
SXSW Sydney
SXSW Sydney Shuts Down As NSW Government Withdraws Funding

SXSW Sydney has come to an abrupt end, with organisers confirming the Asia-Pacific edition of the globally recognised South By Southwest festival will not proceed in 2026 or beyond. The decision follows the withdrawal of funding by the New South Wales Government, bringing the event to a close just three years into what was originally planned as a longer-term commitment.

January 15, 2026
Support Act
Support Act Announces Covid-19 Emergency Appeal

People in the live music and entertainment industries are being severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of jobs have been lost in recent weeks as a result of the cancellation of concerts, festivals, tours and shows. Reported losses across the sector amount to well over $100 million and are rising daily.

March 19, 2020
Support Act
#Announcement: Australian Music Industry COVID-19 Relief Fund & Support Act Unveiled

In times of crisis it is imperative that we stick together and help each other out in whatever ways we can. At present there are countless people across Australia that have fallen on hard times due to the COVID-19 Global Pandemic and the immense loss of income that has ensued, is rising every day.

March 19, 2020