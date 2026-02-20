Rose Carleo Band Release Son Of God And Announce 42 Days Album - Noise11.com

Rose Carleo Band return with the blistering new single Son Of God and confirm their next album 42 Days for May 2026, launching a national and international touring run.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian blues-based hard rock powerhouse Rose Carleo Band have ignited 2026 with the release of their long-awaited new single Son Of God, out today, 20 February 2026, alongside confirmation that their forthcoming album 42 Days will arrive in May.

The track had originally been slated for mid-2025, but plans shifted when bandleader Rose Carleo stepped into the national spotlight with a commanding run on The Voice in 2025. Her appearances on the prime-time series introduced her ferocious stage presence and uncompromising vocal style to a broader audience, reinforcing what the live circuit has known for years, that Carleo is one of Australia’s most formidable rock vocalists.

Now back with her full band, Carleo delivers Son Of God, an up-tempo, riff-driven statement that celebrates loyalty, friendship and conviction. Written as a tribute to a close friend and long-time supporter, the song pairs driving guitar lines with muscular rhythm work, creating a dense, high-octane backdrop for Carleo’s signature vocal attack.

The title suggests something spiritual, yet beneath the surface lies a distinctly Australian narrative thread. Long-time followers of Australian rock guitar heritage will detect a subtle nod embedded in the song’s DNA, a detail set to be further revealed through the accompanying music video.

Carleo’s roots run deep in the Australian pub-rock and blues-rock tradition. Emerging from Queensland’s live scene, she built her reputation the old-fashioned way, relentless touring, word-of-mouth momentum and a catalogue anchored by big choruses and heavy grooves. Over time, the Rose Carleo Band evolved into a tight, road-hardened unit capable of matching Carleo’s vocal intensity with equally robust musicianship.

42 Days, due in May, represents the next chapter in that journey. While full album details are yet to be unveiled, the single signals a record steeped in hard rock muscle and blues grit, delivered with contemporary urgency. The band has positioned the release as a major milestone, coinciding with a run of Australian dates, a Japan tour and a formal album launch show in Sydney.

The touring schedule underscores the band’s widening footprint. Alongside headline performances, several stripped-back duo shows will showcase a more intimate side of Carleo’s songwriting before the full-band assault returns for the album launch.

With Son Of God setting the tone, 2026 shapes as a defining year. The single captures a band reasserting its identity, grounded in classic Australian rock tradition while pushing forward with renewed national visibility.

As the countdown to 42 Days begins, Rose Carleo Band have made their intent clear. The engine is running hot, the stage lights are back on, and the next phase is underway.

Tour Dates

20 March, Helensvale, Helensvale Tavern, Duo Show

21 March, Brisbane, The Loft, Duo Show

22 March, Sunshine Beach, Sunshine Beach Surf Club, Duo Show

27 March, Wollongong, Dicey Riley’s

10 April, Japan, Japan Tour

11 April, Japan, Japan Tour

12 April, Japan, Japan Tour

13 April, Japan, Japan Tour

14 April, Japan, Japan Tour

15 April, Japan, Japan Tour

16 April, Japan, Japan Tour

17 April, Japan, Japan Tour

18 April, Japan, Japan Tour

19 April, Japan, Japan Tour

25 April, Warragamba, Warragamba Workers Club

16 May, Marrickville, Marrickville Bowlo, Album Launch

23 May, Renmark, Renmark Club, Duo Show

24 May, Victor Harbor, Beach House Café, Duo Show

30 May, Newtown, The Duke

More shows to be announced. Ticketing details via official outlets.

