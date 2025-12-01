Hammers Set January Release For Debut Album Death Wobbles - Noise11.com

Gold Coast heavy outfit Hammers will deliver their long-anticipated debut album Death Wobbles on Friday 23 January 2026 via Summerland Records. The release marks a major next step for a band that has evolved significantly since locking in their current line-up in 2017.

Formed in the Northern Rivers and now a dominant fixture in the national heavy scene, Hammers built their reputation through relentless touring, a series of hard-hitting EPs and a sound shaped by post-hardcore, alternative metal and classic rock grit. Death Wobbles pushes well beyond their established attack, with 12 tracks that advance the group’s musical breadth and thematic depth.

Alongside the album announcement, Hammers have unveiled the record’s title track. The song was mixed and mastered by Forrester Savell, a producer known for his work with Karnivool, Sunk Loto and Animals As Leaders. The track showcases the band’s muscular riffing, sharp hooks and rhythmic force.

Lucas Stone explains that Death Wobbles draws on surfing and skating as metaphors for the unpredictability of life. He describes the song as an expression of struggle, mortality, intention and consequence, conveyed through a lens of movement and impact. His aim was to explore the emotional turbulence people carry as they navigate challenge and meaning.

The accompanying video, directed by James Latter, expands on that concept. Filmed in the “Death Bowl” at Pizzey Park on the Gold Coast, the clip merges board culture with performance footage. The band positioned the shoot around the violent shake associated with a physical “death wobble”, while also linking the idea to inner instability. Stone says the video came together through instinct, commitment and the same energy that drives a risky drop into a deep bowl.

Hammers introduced themselves with their 2018 EP Homeblokes, followed by the 2020 EP Kicking Goals. Both releases offered early signs of the band’s dynamic blend of aggression, melody and rock theatre. The path toward a full-length album began three years ago with no fixed framework, instead guided by a philosophy to “serve the song”.

Stone reveals he spent years shaping ideas without forcing direction. His goal was to let the material find its identity through experience and instinct. As the writing evolved, the band agreed that the most effective approach was to remain open and trust the process.

Hammers emphasise internal unity, placing priority on creativity, collaboration and collective wellbeing. The group view each project as a chance to grow, with Death Wobbles described as their most realised work to date.

The album was produced by Forrester Savell with engineering from Michael Campbell and Luke Palmer. The record draws on influences including Every Time I Die, He Is Legend, Better Lovers, Stray From The Path, Alexisonfire, The Bronx and Thrice. Earlier singles Top Fun, Fucked Around & Found Out, Traps and the new title track highlight the album’s diversity, strength and intensity.

Thematically, Death Wobbles dives into apathy, nihilism, the fragility of humanity, political conflict, greed, fractured communities and emotional fatigue. The band aim to reach beneath surface noise with heavy riffs, sharp grooves and unfiltered expression. Stone frames the album as an act of catharsis delivered with urgency and sincerity.

Hammers have earned a fierce reputation onstage, completing their first international run in 2024 with headline shows in New Zealand and Japan. They have also performed alongside He Is Legend, Mammal and The Butterfly Effect while building their own live following through high-energy headline tours.

Their current Moment Of Struth Australian headline run continues tomorrow night in Brisbane, followed by support appearances for Cog as the year closes. More touring, new merchandise and further videos are planned ahead of the album’s January release through the band’s own label, Summerland Records, operated by Stone and bassist Ricky T.

Stone describes the global moment as a collective “death wobble”, adding that releasing the band’s first album carries an intensity and excitement years in the making. He credits their community for sustaining the journey, remarking that the Hammers family remains the band’s greatest achievement.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Supporting Cog

Saturday 6 December – Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra QLD

Saturday 20 December – Great Northern, Byron Bay NSW

