 Hammers Set January Release For Debut Album Death Wobbles - Noise11.com
Hammers announce debut album Death Wobbles

Hammers announce debut album Death Wobbles

Hammers Set January Release For Debut Album Death Wobbles

by Paul Cashmere on December 1, 2025

in News

Gold Coast heavy outfit Hammers will deliver their long-anticipated debut album Death Wobbles on Friday 23 January 2026 via Summerland Records. The release marks a major next step for a band that has evolved significantly since locking in their current line-up in 2017.

Formed in the Northern Rivers and now a dominant fixture in the national heavy scene, Hammers built their reputation through relentless touring, a series of hard-hitting EPs and a sound shaped by post-hardcore, alternative metal and classic rock grit. Death Wobbles pushes well beyond their established attack, with 12 tracks that advance the group’s musical breadth and thematic depth.

Alongside the album announcement, Hammers have unveiled the record’s title track. The song was mixed and mastered by Forrester Savell, a producer known for his work with Karnivool, Sunk Loto and Animals As Leaders. The track showcases the band’s muscular riffing, sharp hooks and rhythmic force.

Lucas Stone explains that Death Wobbles draws on surfing and skating as metaphors for the unpredictability of life. He describes the song as an expression of struggle, mortality, intention and consequence, conveyed through a lens of movement and impact. His aim was to explore the emotional turbulence people carry as they navigate challenge and meaning.

The accompanying video, directed by James Latter, expands on that concept. Filmed in the “Death Bowl” at Pizzey Park on the Gold Coast, the clip merges board culture with performance footage. The band positioned the shoot around the violent shake associated with a physical “death wobble”, while also linking the idea to inner instability. Stone says the video came together through instinct, commitment and the same energy that drives a risky drop into a deep bowl.

Hammers introduced themselves with their 2018 EP Homeblokes, followed by the 2020 EP Kicking Goals. Both releases offered early signs of the band’s dynamic blend of aggression, melody and rock theatre. The path toward a full-length album began three years ago with no fixed framework, instead guided by a philosophy to “serve the song”.

Stone reveals he spent years shaping ideas without forcing direction. His goal was to let the material find its identity through experience and instinct. As the writing evolved, the band agreed that the most effective approach was to remain open and trust the process.

Hammers emphasise internal unity, placing priority on creativity, collaboration and collective wellbeing. The group view each project as a chance to grow, with Death Wobbles described as their most realised work to date.

The album was produced by Forrester Savell with engineering from Michael Campbell and Luke Palmer. The record draws on influences including Every Time I Die, He Is Legend, Better Lovers, Stray From The Path, Alexisonfire, The Bronx and Thrice. Earlier singles Top Fun, Fucked Around & Found Out, Traps and the new title track highlight the album’s diversity, strength and intensity.

Thematically, Death Wobbles dives into apathy, nihilism, the fragility of humanity, political conflict, greed, fractured communities and emotional fatigue. The band aim to reach beneath surface noise with heavy riffs, sharp grooves and unfiltered expression. Stone frames the album as an act of catharsis delivered with urgency and sincerity.

Hammers have earned a fierce reputation onstage, completing their first international run in 2024 with headline shows in New Zealand and Japan. They have also performed alongside He Is Legend, Mammal and The Butterfly Effect while building their own live following through high-energy headline tours.

Their current Moment Of Struth Australian headline run continues tomorrow night in Brisbane, followed by support appearances for Cog as the year closes. More touring, new merchandise and further videos are planned ahead of the album’s January release through the band’s own label, Summerland Records, operated by Stone and bassist Ricky T.

Stone describes the global moment as a collective “death wobble”, adding that releasing the band’s first album carries an intensity and excitement years in the making. He credits their community for sustaining the journey, remarking that the Hammers family remains the band’s greatest achievement.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES
Supporting Cog
Saturday 6 December – Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra QLD
Saturday 20 December – Great Northern, Byron Bay NSW

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Evans Reveals Lost Early AC/DC Recordings and Unreleased Songs
Dave Evans Reveals Lost Early AC/DC Recordings and Unreleased Songs

AC/DC's earliest recordings with founding vocalist Dave Evans have remained one of Australian rock's great unknowns for more than half a century. While fans have long debated the extent of Evans' contribution before Bon Scott's arrival in late 1974, very little has ever been formally confirmed-until now.

36 minutes ago
Airbourne photo by Ros OGorman
Airbourne Turn Christmas Into A Dirty Rock ‘N’ Roll Party With New Single ‘Christmas Bonus’

Airbourne have unwrapped a loud and cheerfully indecent present for fans with their new Christmas single Christmas Bonus, a raucous blast of holiday mischief delivered with the band's trademark volume. Produced by Brian Howes, recorded by Karl Dicaire, mixed by Zakk Cervini and mastered by Ted Jensen, the track arrives with a high-energy animated video created by director and animator Ryan Ortgiesen.

5 days ago
Girl Monstar release new single Hate Train from upcoming album GRRRR
Girl Monstar Return With Protest Single ‘Hate Train’ Ahead Of New Album ‘GRRRR!!’

Girl Monstar have reignited their long-dormant catalogue with the release of their new single Hate Train, a confrontational rock track that delivers a direct challenge to corporate exploitation and the misuse of power. The song arrives as the second preview of their forthcoming album GRRRR!! which will be released on 27 January 2026 through Vicious Kitten Records. The track is available on all major platforms except Spotify, as the band refuse to support organisations whose investment structures fund weapons technology.

November 21, 2025
You Am I exhibition display at the Australian Music Vault
You Am I Celebrated With New Australian Music Vault Display

The Australian Music Vault has launched a major new display celebrating You Am I, the influential Australian rock band whose 2025 induction into the ARIA Hall Of Fame marks a significant milestone in a career that has shaped the sound of modern Australian music. The exhibition showcases rare archival posters, early media releases and original Juke Magazine clippings from the 1990s, alongside a contemporary photography series by Melbourne photographer Laura May Grogan. The result offers a detailed look at the group's early journey, their evolution and their enduring impact on Australian culture.

November 19, 2025
Adam Thompson recreates his childhood using AI in his solo video for The Promise.
Adam Thompson Recreates His Childhood With AI for Solo Song ‘The Promise’

Chocolate Starfish frontman Adam Thompson has stepped outside the band for a rare solo release with his new track The Promise. For the video, Adam used AI to recreate scenes from his childhood using old family photos.

November 19, 2025
Rose Tattoo at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson
Rose Tattoo Announce Final Ever European Dates, Closing A Historic Chapter Abroad

Rose Tattoo will return to Europe for the final time in 2026, bringing to a close an international chapter that began more than four decades ago when the Sydney band first tore across European stages with a sound that fused hard rock, blues rock and the uncompromising spirit of Australian pub culture. For many European fans, Rose Tattoo were the band that arrived without compromise, played louder than anyone else on the bill and built a fiercely loyal following that never waned, even as line-ups changed and years passed.

November 14, 2025
Pilot Crisis release new single No Vacancy
Pilot Crisis Return With Melodic New Single ‘No Vacancy’

Brisbane alt-rock band Pilot Crisis have returned with their most polished and musically assured release to date, unveiling their new single No Vacancy. The track builds on the group's distinctive emo-pop foundations, blending the vocal firepower of early WAAX with the punchy, melodic guitar dynamics reminiscent of Paramore's golden era.

November 12, 2025