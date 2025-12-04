 Grim Rhythm Return With New Album ‘Forever Eating Sh*T' - Noise11.com
Grim Rhythm announce new album Forever Eating Sh*t

Grim Rhythm

Grim Rhythm Return With New Album ‘Forever Eating Sh*T’

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2025

in News

Eight years since their debut LP announced their uncompromising arrival, Melbourne trio Grim Rhythm return with a new single, Forever Eating Shit, which also serves as the title track for their next album. The release signals the start of a long-awaited chapter for a band that has spent more than a decade building its reputation outside the usual channels. The new album arrives 11 March through Suspect Records.

Forever Eating Shit captures the essence of a group that has always worked on its own terms. The band grew through word of mouth within Melbourne’s rock rooms, gaining a following that valued heavy riffs played with absolute conviction. Their music sat outside trends, yet their presence was constant, with shows that left rooms packed and buzzing.

The humour in the album title masks a serious history. Grim Rhythm have spent years grinding through venues where persistence matters more than visibility. Rather than shifting direction with each new musical cycle, they held firm to a sound defined by volume, precision and dedication to the craft. Their story reflects the struggle of many Australian heavy artists who build scenes from the ground up.

Grim Rhythm’s first LP, What Do You Know About Rock’n’Roll, arrived in 2017 and landed with surprising force. While the band had spent six years focused solely on live performance, their studio debut proved they could capture their onstage power without compromise. Fans discovered a record full of hard riffs, long instrumental passages and fierce rhythmic interplay, and the album travelled person to person with no promotional push.

The band had already built a reputation across the country through relentless touring. They toured Australia regularly, played countless local rooms, and even took their sound to the United States in 2016. Their shows traded on instinct rather than image, with sets shaped by tight stops, heavy grooves and a focus on momentum.

Their return to live work in 2024 restarted everything. Two headline east coast runs, each with more than ten dates, confirmed their following had not faded. They added festival appearances and international support slots, moving between large rooms and tiny bars with the same intensity. That renewed energy now moves into the new album cycle.

Forever Eating Shit was recorded, engineered, produced, mixed and mastered at guitarist Tim Maxwell’s Wrangler Studios. The process kept the band independent and in control, while also continuing their relationship with Suspect Records. The LP is a fully self-contained project shaped entirely within their own creative environment.

Grim Rhythm are returning with more of what made them a cult act, built on loud riffs, deep grooves and the grit that has defined their journey. Preorders are available now, with the album due 11 March.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Evans Reveals Lost Early AC/DC Recordings and Unreleased Songs
Dave Evans Reveals Lost Early AC/DC Recordings and Unreleased Songs

AC/DC's earliest recordings with founding vocalist Dave Evans have remained one of Australian rock's great unknowns for more than half a century. While fans have long debated the extent of Evans' contribution before Bon Scott's arrival in late 1974, very little has ever been formally confirmed-until now.

3 days ago
Hammers announce debut album Death Wobbles
Hammers Set January Release For Debut Album Death Wobbles

Gold Coast heavy outfit Hammers will deliver their long-anticipated debut album Death Wobbles on Friday 23 January 2026 via Summerland Records. The release marks a major next step for a band that has evolved significantly since locking in their current line-up in 2017.

3 days ago
Airbourne photo by Ros OGorman
Airbourne Turn Christmas Into A Dirty Rock ‘N’ Roll Party With New Single ‘Christmas Bonus’

Airbourne have unwrapped a loud and cheerfully indecent present for fans with their new Christmas single Christmas Bonus, a raucous blast of holiday mischief delivered with the band's trademark volume. Produced by Brian Howes, recorded by Karl Dicaire, mixed by Zakk Cervini and mastered by Ted Jensen, the track arrives with a high-energy animated video created by director and animator Ryan Ortgiesen.

November 26, 2025
Girl Monstar release new single Hate Train from upcoming album GRRRR
Girl Monstar Return With Protest Single ‘Hate Train’ Ahead Of New Album ‘GRRRR!!’

Girl Monstar have reignited their long-dormant catalogue with the release of their new single Hate Train, a confrontational rock track that delivers a direct challenge to corporate exploitation and the misuse of power. The song arrives as the second preview of their forthcoming album GRRRR!! which will be released on 27 January 2026 through Vicious Kitten Records. The track is available on all major platforms except Spotify, as the band refuse to support organisations whose investment structures fund weapons technology.

November 21, 2025
You Am I exhibition display at the Australian Music Vault
You Am I Celebrated With New Australian Music Vault Display

The Australian Music Vault has launched a major new display celebrating You Am I, the influential Australian rock band whose 2025 induction into the ARIA Hall Of Fame marks a significant milestone in a career that has shaped the sound of modern Australian music. The exhibition showcases rare archival posters, early media releases and original Juke Magazine clippings from the 1990s, alongside a contemporary photography series by Melbourne photographer Laura May Grogan. The result offers a detailed look at the group's early journey, their evolution and their enduring impact on Australian culture.

November 19, 2025
Adam Thompson recreates his childhood using AI in his solo video for The Promise.
Adam Thompson Recreates His Childhood With AI for Solo Song ‘The Promise’

Chocolate Starfish frontman Adam Thompson has stepped outside the band for a rare solo release with his new track The Promise. For the video, Adam used AI to recreate scenes from his childhood using old family photos.

November 19, 2025
Rose Tattoo at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson
Rose Tattoo Announce Final Ever European Dates, Closing A Historic Chapter Abroad

Rose Tattoo will return to Europe for the final time in 2026, bringing to a close an international chapter that began more than four decades ago when the Sydney band first tore across European stages with a sound that fused hard rock, blues rock and the uncompromising spirit of Australian pub culture. For many European fans, Rose Tattoo were the band that arrived without compromise, played louder than anyone else on the bill and built a fiercely loyal following that never waned, even as line-ups changed and years passed.

November 14, 2025