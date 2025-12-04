Grim Rhythm Return With New Album ‘Forever Eating Sh*T' - Noise11.com

Eight years since their debut LP announced their uncompromising arrival, Melbourne trio Grim Rhythm return with a new single, Forever Eating Shit, which also serves as the title track for their next album. The release signals the start of a long-awaited chapter for a band that has spent more than a decade building its reputation outside the usual channels. The new album arrives 11 March through Suspect Records.

Forever Eating Shit captures the essence of a group that has always worked on its own terms. The band grew through word of mouth within Melbourne’s rock rooms, gaining a following that valued heavy riffs played with absolute conviction. Their music sat outside trends, yet their presence was constant, with shows that left rooms packed and buzzing.

The humour in the album title masks a serious history. Grim Rhythm have spent years grinding through venues where persistence matters more than visibility. Rather than shifting direction with each new musical cycle, they held firm to a sound defined by volume, precision and dedication to the craft. Their story reflects the struggle of many Australian heavy artists who build scenes from the ground up.

Grim Rhythm’s first LP, What Do You Know About Rock’n’Roll, arrived in 2017 and landed with surprising force. While the band had spent six years focused solely on live performance, their studio debut proved they could capture their onstage power without compromise. Fans discovered a record full of hard riffs, long instrumental passages and fierce rhythmic interplay, and the album travelled person to person with no promotional push.

The band had already built a reputation across the country through relentless touring. They toured Australia regularly, played countless local rooms, and even took their sound to the United States in 2016. Their shows traded on instinct rather than image, with sets shaped by tight stops, heavy grooves and a focus on momentum.

Their return to live work in 2024 restarted everything. Two headline east coast runs, each with more than ten dates, confirmed their following had not faded. They added festival appearances and international support slots, moving between large rooms and tiny bars with the same intensity. That renewed energy now moves into the new album cycle.

Forever Eating Shit was recorded, engineered, produced, mixed and mastered at guitarist Tim Maxwell’s Wrangler Studios. The process kept the band independent and in control, while also continuing their relationship with Suspect Records. The LP is a fully self-contained project shaped entirely within their own creative environment.

Grim Rhythm are returning with more of what made them a cult act, built on loud riffs, deep grooves and the grit that has defined their journey. Preorders are available now, with the album due 11 March.

