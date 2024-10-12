 Nick Cannon Says He Attended Diddy Parties As A Teenager - Noise11.com
Nick Cannon Says He Attended Diddy Parties As A Teenager

by Music-News.com on October 13, 2024

in News

Nick Cannon has discussed attending parties hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs when he was a teenager.

Cannon has insisted he has “nothing to hide” over hanging out with 54-year-old Combs in the past.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club radio show, Cannon said, “I’ve even been to one when I was a kid … 16-17 (years old)… I live my truth. I remember standing outside … trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York.”

The former husband of Mariah Carey insisted it was not one of the alleged ‘freak off’ parties that Combs has been accused of hosting and instead likened his experience to a Notorious B.I.G. music video which showed a queue of people waiting to get inside a crowded party.

“How the One More Chance video looked … that was real stuff out here. People standing at the door. … Bad Boy parties was official in the late ’90s,” he said.

And he added, “Everybody gets scared to talk … because they got something to hide. … I ain’t got nothing to hide. … I was in there Harlem-shaking, doing all of that stuff. But it wasn’t – c’mon now.”

Last month, Combs was arrested in New York City on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution – accusations he denies.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges made against him but has been held in jail and refused bail while awaiting trial.

In light of the arrest, lurid claims have emerged against Combs with more than 100 people launching action against him, claiming they suffered abuse at his hands while it has also been claimed he hosted parties in which people were drugged and coerced into performing sexual acts.

