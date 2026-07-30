Ninajirachi Dominates 2026 AIR Awards With Five Wins As Independent Music Sector Celebrates 20th Anniversary - Noise11 Music News

Ninajirachi emerged as the biggest winner at the 20th Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR) Awards in Adelaide, collecting five awards as the annual event marked two decades of recognising Australia’s independent recorded music sector.

by Paul Cashmere

Ninajirachi was the standout artist at the 2026 AIR Awards in Adelaide on Friday night, taking home five awards including Independent Album of the Year for I Love My Computer and Independent Song of the Year for iPod Touch. The milestone 20th edition of the awards, staged at Adelaide Town Hall, also celebrated leading independent labels, artists and music industry professionals while confirming continued South Australian Government support for the event and Indie-Con Australia.

The AIR Awards have become Australia’s leading recognition of the independent recorded music community, acknowledging achievements across artists, labels, producers, engineers, publicists and marketing teams operating outside the major label system. This year’s ceremony, held in Adelaide, Australia’s only UNESCO-designated City of Music, reflected the breadth of contemporary Australian independent music, spanning electronic, rock, country, jazz, heavy music, classical, children’s music and more.

Hosted by Dylan Lewis and Jessica Braithwaite, the evening featured performances from The Tullamarines, Cooking on 3 Burners, Georgia Knight and Elsy Wameyo before presenting 24 awards recognising artistic and industry achievement.

Ninajirachi dominated the ceremony with five individual honours. Her album I Love My Computer won Independent Album of the Year and Best Independent Electronic Album or EP, while the single iPod Touch collected Independent Song of the Year and Best Independent Electronic Single. Nina Wilson was also recognised as Independent Producer of the Year for her work on the album.

The success of I Love My Computer extended beyond artist categories. Thomas Purcell, professionally known as Wave Racer, received Independent Mix, Studio and Mastering Engineer of the Year for his work on the record. Twnty Three was honoured as Independent Publicity Team of the Year, while NLV Records and The Orchard shared Independent Marketing Team of the Year for the campaign behind the release.

As winner of Independent Song of the Year, Ninajirachi will also receive marketing and global pitching support valued at $30,000 from Amazon Music to assist with her next release.

Folk Bitch Trio was another major winner, collecting three awards. The group won Best Independent Blues and Roots Album or EP for Now Would Be A Good Time, Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year, presented by PPCA, and Independent Music Video of the Year for the Bridgette Winten-directed video for Cathode Ray. Through YouTube’s support of the category, the band will receive $5,000 towards its next music video.

Among the night’s industry honours, Sebastian Chase received the 2026 Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by Merlin, recognising more than three decades of contribution to Australia’s independent music industry. The award, determined through nominations from AIR members, includes a $5,000 professional development grant provided by Merlin.

Independent Label of the Year went to NLV Records, which also receives a digital marketing campaign valued at $3,000 from Moshtix.

Other category winners reflected the diversity of Australia’s independent music landscape. WILSN won Best Independent Soul/R&B Album or EP for Bloom, Ruby Gill claimed Best Independent Country Album or EP for Some Kind Of Control, while Playlunch’s Sex Ed was recognised as Best Independent Rock Album or EP.

William Barton and Omega Ensemble received Best Independent Classical Album or EP for Gift: Our Breath Of Life, Teeny Tiny Stevies won the children’s category for Brain Fart, Devaura claimed Best Independent Hip Hop Album or EP with Vol 1. Learning In Public, VV Pete won Best Independent Dance/Club Single for Wassa featuring Utility and Formation Boyz, Temporary Blessings took the jazz category for Sumbisori, These New South Whales won Best Independent Punk Album or EP for Godspeed, and Thornhill received Best Independent Heavy Album or EP for Bodies.

South Australian Deputy Premier and Minister for Arts Kyam Maher said the state government remained committed to supporting Australia’s independent music industry through the awards and Indie-Con Australia.

“The South Australian Government is proud to support the AIR Awards through the Music Development Office and to welcome artists, industry leaders and music professionals to Adelaide for this celebration of Australia’s independent music sector,” Maher said.

“For 20 years, the AIR Awards have recognised the outstanding achievements of independent artists, labels and industry professionals, highlighting the strength, creativity and success of the sector.”

Maher also confirmed the South Australian Government has committed funding for both Indie-Con Australia and the AIR Awards for a further two years, saying the investment would strengthen industry pathways while reinforcing Adelaide’s position as Australia’s UNESCO City of Music.

AIR Chief Executive Officer Maria Amato said reaching the awards’ 20th anniversary represented an important milestone for the organisation.

“Congratulations to all the nominees and award recipients announced tonight at our 20th AIR Awards,” Amato said.

“We thank all our sponsors and are especially grateful to the South Australian Government, through the Music Development Office, for their continued support. This partnership enables us to keep holding our national events in Adelaide, Australia’s only UNESCO-designated City of Music.”

The 2026 AIR Awards highlighted both established and emerging artists while recognising the growing importance of Australia’s independent music sector and the network of labels, producers, engineers and industry professionals supporting it.

2026 AIR Awards Winners

Independent Label of the Year

NLV Records

Independent Music Video of the Year

Bridgette Winten, Folk Bitch Trio – Cathode Ray

Independent Album of the Year

Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer

Best Independent Soul/R&B Album or EP

WILSN – Bloom

Best Independent Country Album or EP

Ruby Gill – Some Kind Of Control

Best Independent Blues and Roots Album or EP

Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time

Best Independent Pop Album or EP

Way Dynamic – Massive Shoe

Best Independent Rock Album or EP

Playlunch – Sex Ed

Best Independent Classical Album or EP

William Barton, Omega Ensemble – Gift: Our Breath Of Life

Best Independent Children’s Album or EP

Teeny Tiny Stevies – Brain Fart

Independent Mix, Studio and Mastering Engineer of the Year

Thomas Purcell (Wave Racer) – Ninajirachi, I Love My Computer

Independent Producer of the Year

Nina Wilson – Ninajirachi, I Love My Computer

Outstanding Achievement Award

Sebastian Chase

Independent Song of the Year

Ninajirachi – iPod Touch

Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year

Folk Bitch Trio

Best Independent Hip Hop Album or EP

Devaura – Vol 1. Learning In Public

Best Independent Electronic Album or EP

Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer

Best Independent Dance/Club Single

VV Pete – Wassa feat. Utility & Formation Boyz

Best Independent Electronic Single

Ninajirachi – iPod Touch

Best Independent Jazz Album or EP

Temporary Blessings – Sumbisori

Best Independent Punk Album or EP

These New South Wales – Godspeed

Best Independent Heavy Album or EP

Thornhill – Bodies

Independent Publicity Team of the Year

Twnty Three – Ninajirachi, I Love My Computer

Independent Marketing Team of the Year

NLV Records, The Orchard – Ninajirachi, I Love My Computer

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