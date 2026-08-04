Pavlov's Dog Confirm 2027 Australian Tour With Full Performance Of Pampered Menial - Noise11 Music News

The St Louis progressive rock band, led by David Surkamp and joined by Iain Matthews, will present their 1975 debut album in its entirety across five Australian cities in July 2027.

by Paul Cashmere

Pavlov’s Dog will return to Australia in July 2027 for a five-date tour that centres on a complete performance of their landmark 1975 debut album Pampered Menial, alongside a selection of the best of their catalogue. The shows follow the band’s sold-out Australian debut in 2025 and mark the first time local audiences will hear the full album live. Tickets go on sale on Thursday 6 August at 11am AEST through davidroywilliams.com.

The tour visits Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Friday 9 July, Adelaide’s The Gov on Sunday 11 July, Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday 14 July, Sydney’s

City Recital Hall on Friday 16 July and Brisbane’s The Tivoli on Sunday 18 July. Longtime collaborator Iain Matthews, known for his work with Fairport Convention and Matthews Southern Comfort, will appear with the current lineup led by founding vocalist and guitarist David Surkamp.

Pampered Menial remains the defining statement of a band that has occupied a singular place in progressive rock for more than fifty years. Released first on ABC Records and quickly reissued by Columbia, the album blended progressive structures, folk textures and theatrical ambition in a manner that resisted easy categorisation. It reached number 23 on the Australian charts and later ranked at 26 in a Q and Mojo Classic list of forty cosmic rock albums. Its nine tracks, written largely by Surkamp with contributions from Steve Scorfina, Mike Safron and Siegfried Carver, established the high, distinctive voice that has defined the group’s identity ever since.

Surkamp formed Pavlov’s Dog in St Louis in 1972. The original lineup featured guitarist Steve Levin (soon replaced by Scorfina of REO Speedwagon), keyboardists David Hamilton and Doug Rayburn, bassist Rick Stockton, drummer Mike Safron and violinist Siegfried Carver. After Pampered Menial, the band recorded At the Sound of the Bell in 1976 with guest appearances from Michael Brecker, Andy Mackay and Bill Bruford. A third album was completed in 1977 but left unreleased by Columbia; it eventually surfaced officially in 2007 as Has Anyone Here Seen Sigfried?. The group disbanded later that year. Surkamp later collaborated with Matthews in the Seattle-based project Hi-Fi before reforming Pavlov’s Dog in 1990 and again in the mid-2000s for sustained European touring.

The current ensemble includes Abbie Steiling on violin and mandolin, Rick Steiling on bass, Mark Maher on keyboards and Steve Bunck on drums. Recent years have brought further releases including Echo & Boo (2010), The Pekin Tapes (2014), Prodigal Dreamer (2018) and Wonderlust (2025), yet the 1975 debut continues to anchor the band’s reputation. Australian audiences who attended the 2025 dates encountered a performance that one Noise11 report described as both closure and rebirth. European reviewers have been equally direct: Rock Hard Magazine called a recent show “a phenomenal performance” of complex and emotional music; Prog Magazine noted the passion in every note and the sense of having witnessed a rare gig; Festival Magazine declared the legend alive; and Utopia Records observed that Surkamp, then 73, was still hitting the high notes with authority.

The decision to present Pampered Menial in full responds to sustained demand after the 2025 success. For a band that spent decades on the margins of the mainstream while retaining a devoted following, the complete album performance offers a concentrated encounter with the work that first secured their place in progressive rock history. Matthews’ presence adds a further layer of continuity, linking Surkamp’s mid-1970s collaborations with one of Britain’s most durable singer-songwriters.

Tickets for all five shows become available on Thursday 6 August at 11am AEST via davidroywilliams.com. The dates provide Australian audiences with a rare chance to hear one of the more singular progressive rock albums of the 1970s performed in sequence by the voice that defined it.

Tour Dates

Friday 9 July 2027, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Sunday 11 July 2027, Adelaide, The Gov

Wednesday 14 July 2027, Perth, Astor Theatre

Friday 16 July 2027, Sydney, City Recital Hall

Sunday 18 July 2027, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Tickets on sale Thursday 6 August 2026 at 11am AEST from www.davidroywilliams.com

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