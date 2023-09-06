Nirvana In Utero Box Set Coming - Noise11.com

To say that Nirvana’s third and ultimately final studio album In Utero was one of the most impactful records of the modern era would be an understatement.

Originally released September 21, 1993, In Utero’s unadorned sonic rawness was received by critics and fans with equal measures of shock and elation, as Steve Albini’s recording laid bare every primal nuance of the most confrontational yet vulnerable material Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl would ever record. And with its 1991 predecessor Nevermind having sold some 30 million copies and causing a seismic pop cultural shift, In Utero was essentially the first record Nirvana would make with any expectations from the public. So from the opening quasi-shamble melodics of “Serve The Servants” through the bittersweet closing strains of “All Apologies,” In Utero was the sound of the most incredible yet conflicted musical force of the era at the peak of its powers coming to terms with a generational spokes-band mantle they’d never seen coming—and ultimately surmounting these struggles to make the record they needed to make.

In Utero went on to mark Nirvana’s first #1 debut on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified 6x platinum in the United States.

Geffen/UMe commemorates the 30th anniversary of In Utero with several multi-format reissues, arriving on October 27, 2023. Configurations include a limited-edition 8LP Super Deluxe box set, 5CD Super Deluxe box set, 1 LP + 10” edition, 2CD Deluxe edition, and a Digital Super Deluxe edition.

The three Super Deluxe Edition releases comprise a total of 72 tracks with 53 previously unreleased tracks. Among the unreleased material, two full In Utero-era concerts, namely Live In Los Angeles (1993) and the band’s final Seattle performance, Live In Seattle (1994), are included in addition to six bonus live tracks from Rome, Springfield, and New York. Seattle producer and engineer Jack Endino—who helmed the band’s 1988 debut Bleach—reconstructed the live tracks from stereo soundboard tapes for this year’s reissue. Additionally, In Utero’s original twelve songs, along with five bonus tracks and B-sides, have been newly remastered from the original analog master stereo tapes by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Services—who assisted Albini as the only other engineer at the original sessions.

LP 1

IN UTERO

Original Album Remastered

SIDE 1

1. Serve The Servants

2. Scentless Apprentice

3. Heart-Shaped Box

4. Rape Me

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

6. Dumb

SIDE 2

1. Very Ape

2. Milk It

3. Pennyroyal Tea

4. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

5. tourette’s

6. All Apologies

LP 2:

BONUS TRACKS & B-SIDES

Remastered

SIDE 1

1. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip

2. Marigold

3. Sappy

4. Moist Vagina

5. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

BONUS LIVE 1993/1994

SIDE 2

1. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*

2. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*

3. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*

4. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*

5. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*

6. tourette’s (Live in New York)*

LP 3-5

LIVE IN LOS ANGELES

Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

SIDE 1

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

SIDE 2

1. Come As You Are*

2. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

3. Sliver*

4. Dumb*

SIDE 3

1. In Bloom*

2. About A Girl*

3. Lithium*

4. Pennyroyal Tea*

SIDE 4

1. School*

2. Polly*

3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*

4. Rape Me*

5. Territorial Pissings*

SIDE 5

1. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

2. The Man Who Sold The World*

3. All Apologies*

4. On A Plain*

SIDE 6

1. Heart-Shaped Box

2. Blew*

3. Feedback Jam*

LP 6-8

LIVE IN SEATTLE

Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

SIDE 1

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

SIDE 2

1. Come As You Are*

2. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

3. Sliver*

4. Dumb*

SIDE 3

1. In Bloom*

2. About A Girl*

3. Lithium*

4. Pennyroyal Tea*

SIDE 4

1. School*

2. Polly*

3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*

4. Milk It

5. Rape Me*

SIDE 5

1. Territorial Pissings*

2. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

3. The Man Who Sold The World*

4. All Apologies*

SIDE 6

1. On A Plain*

2. Scentless Apprentice*

3. Heart-Shaped Box*

4. Blew*

* Previously unreleased

IN UTERO: 30TH ANNIVERSARY (5-CD SUPER DELUXE)

The 5CD Super Deluxe features the album + 5 B-sides & bonus tracks newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog master tapes, 2 complete concerts from Los Angeles ’93 & Seattle ‘94 plus 6 bonus live songs from the tour – 72 total tracks – 53 unreleased tracks. Bonus items: an angel-on-acrylic panel; 48-pg book with unreleased photos; new 20-pg fanzine; LA gig poster litho; 2 ticket stubs; replicas of the promo angel mobile, 3 gig flyers, all-access tour laminate & 4 backstage passes.

CD 1

IN UTERO

Original Album Remastered

1. Serve The Servants

2. Scentless Apprentice

3. Heart-Shaped Box

4. Rape Me

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

6. Dumb

7. Very Ape

8. Milk It

9. Pennyroyal Tea

10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

11. tourette’s

12. All Apologies

BONUS TRACKS & B-SIDES

Remastered

13. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip

14. Marigold

15. Sappy

16. Moist Vagina

17. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

CD 2 & 3

LIVE IN LOS ANGELES

Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

CD 2

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

5. Come As You Are*

6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

7. Sliver*

8. Dumb*

9. In Bloom*

10. About A Girl*

11. Lithium*

12. Pennyroyal Tea*

CD 3

1. School*

2. Polly*

3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*

4. Rape Me*

5. Territorial Pissings*

6. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

7. The Man Who Sold The World*

8. All Apologies*

9. On A Plain*

10. Heart-Shaped Box

11. Blew*

12. Feedback Jam*

CD 4 & 5

LIVE IN SEATTLE

Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

CD 4

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

5. Come As You Are*

6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

7. Sliver*

8. Dumb*

9. In Bloom*

10. About A Girl*

11. Lithium*

12. Pennyroyal Tea*

CD 5

1. School*

2. Polly*

3. Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle*

4. Milk It

5. Rape Me*

6. Territorial Pissings*

7. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

8. The Man Who Sold The World*

9. All Apologies*

10. On A Plain*

11. Scentless Apprentice*

12. Heart-Shaped Box*

13. Blew*

BONUS LIVE 1993/1994

14. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*

15. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*

16. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*

17. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*

18. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*

19. tourette’s (Live in New York)*

* Previously unreleased

IN UTERO: 30TH ANNIVERSARY (2-cd deluxe edition)

The 2CD Deluxe Edition features the album newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog master tapes plus 14 previously unreleased live tracks from the ‘93/’94 In Utero tour. Each song on In Utero is represented with a live performance from Los Angeles, Springfield, Rome, New York & Seattle plus two cover songs widely played throughout the tour: The Vaselines’ “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam” & David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold The World.” Housed in a softpak with newly designed 20-pg booklet.

CD 1

IN UTERO

Original Album Remastered

1. Serve The Servants

2. Scentless Apprentice

3. Heart-Shaped Box

4. Rape Me

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

6. Dumb

7. Very Ape

8. Milk It

9. Pennyroyal Tea

10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

11. tourette’s

12. All Apologies

CD 2

LIVE 1993/1994

1. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*

2. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*

3. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*

4. Rape Me (Live in Seattle)*

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle (Live in Seattle)*

6. Dumb (Live in Los Angeles)*

7. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*

8. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*

9. Pennyroyal Tea (Live in Los Angeles)*

10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter (Live in Los Angeles)*

11. tourette’s (Live in New York)*

12. All Apologies (Live in Los Angeles)*

13. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam (Live in Seattle)*

14. The Man Who Sold The World (Live in Seattle)*

* Previously unreleased

IN UTERO: 30TH ANNIVERSARY (LIMITED EDITION 1LP + 10 INCH)

Pressed on 180-gram vinyl plus 5 B-sides & bonus tracks pressed on a 10-inch, all tracks have been newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog tapes by original album engineer Bob Weston. Original album artwork has been expanded to a premium tip-on gatefold jacket for the first time with new 10-inch jacket art.

IN UTERO Remastered – Side A:

1. Serve The Servants

2. Scentless Apprentice

3. Heart-Shaped Box

4. Rape Me

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

6. Dumb

IN UTERO Remastered – Side B:

1. Very Ape

2. Milk It

3. Pennyroyal Tea

4. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

5. tourette’s

6. All Apologies

BONUS 10-INCH – Side A:

1. Gallons Of Rubbing Alchohol Flow Through The Strip

2. Marigold

BONUS 10-INCH – Side B:

1. Sappy

2. Moist Vagina

3. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

IN UTERO: 30TH ANNIVERSARY (DIGITAL SUPER DELUXE)

DISC 1

IN UTERO

Original Album Remastered

1. Serve The Servants

2. Scentless Apprentice

3. Heart-Shaped Box

4. Rape Me

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

6. Dumb

7. Very Ape

8. Milk It

9. Pennyroyal Tea

10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

11. tourette’s

12. All Apologies

BONUS TRACKS & B-SIDES

Remastered

13. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip

14. Marigold

15. Sappy

16. Moist Vagina

17. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

DISC 2

LIVE IN LOS ANGELES

Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

5. Come As You Are*

6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

7. Sliver*

8. Dumb*

9. In Bloom*

10. About A Girl*

11. Lithium*

12. Pennyroyal Tea*

13. School*

14. Polly*

15. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*

16. Rape Me*

17. Territorial Pissings*

18. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

19. The Man Who Sold The World*

20. All Apologies*

21. On A Plain*

22. Heart-Shaped Box

23. Blew*

24. Feedback Jam*

DISC 3

LIVE IN SEATTLE

Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

5. Come As You Are*

6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

7. Sliver*

8. Dumb*

9. In Bloom*

10. About A Girl*

11. Lithium*

12. Pennyroyal Tea*

13. School*

14. Polly*

15. Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle*

16. Milk It

17. Rape Me*

18. Territorial Pissings*

19. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

20. The Man Who Sold The World*

21. All Apologies*

22. On A Plain*

23. Scentless Apprentice*

24. Heart-Shaped Box*

25. Blew*

BONUS LIVE 1993/1994

26. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*

27. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*

28. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*

29. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*

30. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*

31. tourette’s (Live in New York)*

* Previously unreleased

