 Oasis Add Third Melbourne Show - Noise11.com
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett

Oasis photo by Simon Emmett

Oasis Add Third Melbourne Show

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2024

in News

Oasis will play a third show for Melbourne on the Oasis Live ’25 tour.

The new show is for Monday 4 November. That brings Oasis Australian dates to five and we are told there will be no more. That’s three for Melbourne and two for Sydney.

OASIS LIVE ’25
AUSTRALIAN DATES
Fri 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)
Sat 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)
Tue 4 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)
Fri 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney (SOLD OUT)
Sat 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney (SOLD OUT)

There will be a presale for existing registered fans who were unsuccessful in the
initial presale ballot.

Tickets on sale to the general public from 12pm AEDT Fri 18 Oct.

Previously announced Oasis Live ’25 tour dates:

JULY 2025
Fri 4 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sat 5 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)
Fri 11 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sat 12 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)
Wed 16 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sat 19 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sun 20 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)
Fri 25 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sat 26 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)
Wed 30 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025
Sat 2 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sun 3 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)
Fri 8 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sat 9 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)
Tue 12 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sat 16 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)
Sun 17 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)
Sun 24 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)
Mon 25 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)
Thu 28 Aug – Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)
Sun 31 Aug – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025
Mon 1 Sep – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)
Sat 6 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)
Sun 7 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)
Fri 12 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)
Sat 13 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)
Sat 27 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sun 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs To Perform In Australia in 2025

The Corrs will return to Australia in 2025. The family group was last in Australia for a national tour in 2023 and also performed the one-ff show at Hope Estate Winery in 2022 with an incredible Drone show.

7 hours ago
Diddy Facebook photo
Sean Combs Hit With Six New Lawsuits

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of assaulting men, women and a child in six new lawsuits.

12 hours ago
Diddy Facebook photo
Nick Cannon Says He Attended Diddy Parties As A Teenager

Nick Cannon has discussed attending parties hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs when he was a teenager. C

2 days ago
Diddy Facebook photo
Sean Combs Trial Date Set For May 2025

Sean Combs lawyer has revealed what the rapper has found the "roughest part" of being behind bars.

4 days ago
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett
Oasis Add More Sydney and Melbourne Shows

Oasis have added an extra Melbourne and an extra Sydney stadium shows for 2025.

4 days ago
Fatboy Slim photo by Ros O'Gorman
Fatboy Slim To Tour Australia For the Eighth Time in 2025

Fatboy Slim is coming back to Australia in 2025 for his eighth tour and this one includes outdoor shows.

4 days ago
John Butler performs at the 2015 Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards held in Melbourne at the Meat Market on Thursday 22 October 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman
John Butler To Release An Instrumental Album ‘Still Seaching’

John Butler’s next album ‘Still Searching’ is a six-track instrumental album.

5 days ago