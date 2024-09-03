 Oasis Hype Should Return 'Definitely Maybe' To UK No 1 - Noise11.com
Oasis Definitely Maybe

Oasis Hype Should Return ‘Definitely Maybe’ To UK No 1

by Music-News.com on September 3, 2024

in News

Oasis look set to dominate this week’s Official Albums Chart following the announcement of their 2025 reunion shows.

As it turns 30, Oasis’s iconic debut Definitely Maybe tracks for a return to the top for the first time in as many years with the release of its 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, predicted to lift four spots. The record includes previously-unreleased demos from the group’s original Monnow Valley and Sawmills Studios sessions across brand-new physical and digital formats. To date, Definitely Maybe has spent a total of 556 weeks in the Top 100.

Meanwhile, the band’s 2009 hits compilation Time Flies… (1994-2009) is expected to jump one (2), while second studio LP should hold in the Top 5 (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (5).

Further down, The Masterplan is expected to vault 63 to Number 35, as the group’s third record Be Here Now looks to rebound 49 back into the Top 40, at Number 37 midweek.

This comes as Noel and Liam Gallagher also enter the race for this week’s Official Number 1 single, with 1994 single Live Forever taking on a trio of Sabrina Carpenter hits for the trophy.

Meanwhile, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds could earn a seventh Top 10 album, with latest record Wild God (3) tracking to become their highest-charting LP in eight years.

English rock four-piece Wunderhorse, comprising Jacob Slater, Jamie Staples, Pete Woodin and Harry Fowler, hope to net a career-best with their second full-length work Midas (6). Meanwhile, U2’s ZOO TV Live in Dublin 1993 EP could net the band a 22nd Top 40 LP (15).

Nevada natives Palaye Royale, made up of Remington Leith, Sabastian Danzing and Emerson Barrett, look to score a career-best with Death or Glory this week (19), following the success of 2022 record Fever Dream (37).

London-born producer Jon Hopkins could earn a second Top 40 album with RITUAL (20) and, finally, English indie-folk artist Paris Paloma is set to make her Albums Chart debut with first full-length release Cacophony (40).

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roger O'Connell of The Cure perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis

The Cure keyboard player Roger O'Donnell has revealed he was diagnosed with and is beating blood cancer.

11 hours ago
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Is Popping Back Home For 2025

Keith Urban is heading home to Australia for a 2025 in August.

1 day ago
Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates
Bonehead and Gem Likely To Be Part Of Oasis Reunion

The Oasis reunion is now likely to include former members Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs and Gem Archer.

2 days ago
Fatman Scoop
Fatman Scoop Dead At 53

The hip-hop community is paying tribute to New York rapper Fatman Scoop, who has died at the age of 53.

2 days ago
Jack White, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Tears Into trump

A furious Jack White has threatened legal action against trump’s after the trump communications director Margo Martin used The White Stripes ‘Seven Nation Army’ in a post.

4 days ago
Neil Finn Try Whistling This
Hear An Early Version of Neil Finn’s ‘Astro’ By Tim and Neil Finn

Split Enz/Crowded House archivist has uncovered an early 1996 Tim Finn and Neil Finn version of the song ‘Astro’ that ended up a few years later on Neil’s debut solo album ‘Try Whistling This’ in 1998.

4 days ago
Oasis Definitely Maybe
Oasis Premiere Abandoned ‘Live Forever’ (Monnow Valley Version)

Oasis have released the ‘Live Forever’ version from the abandoned Marrow Valley Studio sessions ahead of the 30th anniversary release of the ‘Definitely Maybe’ album.

4 days ago