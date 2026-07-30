Olivia Coggan Releases Reflective New Single 'Fault Line' Ahead of August Tour - Noise11 Music News

Australian singer-songwriter Olivia Coggan has released her latest single, Fault Line, a deeply personal track inspired by a year of change and self-discovery, with the new release arriving ahead of a run of east coast Australian shows next month.

by Paul Cashmere

Olivia Coggan has continued her steady emergence as one of Australia’s developing indie folk-pop artists with the release of Fault Line, a song that draws directly from her own experiences of navigating uncertainty while trusting instinct through periods of personal change. The single follows her 2026 releases Lend Me Your Heart and Bulletproof, while also launching a new chapter that will take her on a series of headline performances across Melbourne, Wollongong and Sydney during August.

The new single places Coggan’s songwriting at the centre of the release, exploring the emotional tension between fear and optimism that accompanies significant life decisions. Produced by Tim Goodburn and mastered by Paul Blakey, the recording blends indie folk with contemporary pop textures while maintaining the intimate storytelling that has become a defining feature of her music.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Coggan said the writing reflected her own experiences over the past year.

“The song was inspired by my own experience of navigating change over the past year and learning to trust my instinct to follow what feels right, even when it’s scary,” she said.

“Fault Line is really about that pull towards the unknown, standing on the edge of something bigger and hearing a quiet inner voice that keeps guiding you forward, even when you can’t see exactly where it’s leading. It sits in that space between excitement and fear, in that moment before change where everything feels uncertain but full of possibility at the same time.”

Coggan’s musical foundations stretch back to childhood. Raised in the Illawarra region of New South Wales, she grew up surrounded by live music through her father, award-winning Australian musician and actor Darren Coggan. Touring became part of everyday life, with childhood memories including spending time backstage at theatres and falling asleep behind merchandise desks while accompanying her father on the road.

Although music was always present, songwriting became a more serious pursuit during high school. She later joined the Talent Development Project before graduating and was mentored by Kasey Chambers, an experience that helped shape her early career. She has also maintained a close creative partnership with her brother Gabe Coggan, who has directed and created the visual identity across much of her catalogue.

Coggan’s early musical influences included Cat Stevens, James Taylor, Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers and John Mayer, while more recent recordings reflect elements associated with artists such as Maggie Rogers, Jeremy Zucker, The Japanese House and Gracie Abrams.

Her live profile has continued to expand in recent years through support slots with Missy Higgins, Boy & Bear, The Dreggs and Kim Churchill, while festival appearances alongside Sons Of The East, Pacific Avenue and Matt Corby have introduced her music to wider audiences. Her recordings have also received airplay across Australian radio, including triple j and NOVA.

Reflecting on her relationship with music, Coggan said songwriting remains central to her creative life despite the rapidly changing music industry.

“I think music goes much deeper than just a catchy tune,” she said. “It’s a universal language and something that has always been there for me to turn to no matter what. It has been a part of my life since I was born, and it means everything to me.”

She also expressed concern about the growing influence of artificial intelligence on creative work.

“With things like AI, fast tracking the creative process and creating instant material is really sad. I don’t know anyone who wants to skim over the creating part, that is where the joy in it all is for me. Music gives me purpose and a voice to speak up and connect. That is something I’ll never take for granted. I’ll love it forever.”

The release of Fault Line also sets the stage for a series of headline performances beginning next month. Coggan will perform with her full band, introducing new material alongside support acts Callum Mac, Lani Faith and Madeleine Cope, with additional special guests expected across the tour.

“I’m so excited to be heading on tour with my full band in celebration of my new song Fault Line,” she said. “I’ll be playing a lot of my new material live for the first time, and I can’t wait to share those moments with audiences.”

She added that the concerts are intended to provide audiences with a genuine shared experience.

“With so much artificiality in the world right now, especially with things like AI, I wanted to create a show that brings people to feel things that are real. A live show that’s honest, emotional, fun and shared among everyone.”

Tour Dates

6 August 2026, Melbourne, The Espy (Free Show)

21 August 2026, Wollongong, La La La’s (18+)

28 August 2026, Sydney, The Eveleigh Hotel

Ticket Details

Melbourne (Free RSVP): https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/094a1274-9d22-475b-80d6-afaeddf62a4e

Wollongong: https://www.moshtix.com.au/v2/event/olivia-coggan-the-faultline-tour-w-callum-mac-lani-faith/196585

Sydney: https://events.humanitix.com/olivia-coggan-the-faultline-tour

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)