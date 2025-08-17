On This Day in Music History 18 August - Noise11.com

Here are the key events that happened on this day in music for 18 August:

Events

• 1956 – Elvis Presley’s singles “Hound Dog” and “Don’t Be Cruel” soar to #1 and hold for 11 weeks—a huge record at the time.

• 1960 – The Beatles give their first public performance at Hamburg’s Indra Club.

• 1962 – Ringo Starr plays his first show with The Beatles, after just two hours of rehearsal, at a dance in Birkenhead.

• 1967 – The Rolling Stones release their single “We Love You,” featuring backing vocals by John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

• 1969 – The Woodstock festival concludes with Jimi Hendrix’s performance, marking the unofficial finale.

• 1984 – George Michael hits #1 on the UK singles chart with “Careless Whisper,” becoming the first artist to reach #1 both solo and as part of a band in the same calendar year.

Notable chart achievements on August 18:

o 1958: Domenico Modugno’s “Volare” tops the US Billboard Hot 100.

o 1966: The Beatles begin a 4-week run atop the UK singles chart with “Yellow Submarine”/“Eleanor Rigby.”

o 1973: Jethro Tull’s album A Passion Play hits #1 on the US Billboard 200.

o 1973: Diana Ross’s “Touch Me in the Morning” reaches #1 in the US.

o 1979: Chic’s “Good Times” tops the US singles chart.

o 2001: Alicia Keys’s “Fallin” begins a 3-week run at #1 in the US.

o 2001: Atomic Kitten’s debut album Right Now hits #1 in the UK.

o 2001: Now That’s What I Call Music! 7 tops the US albums chart.

o 2007: Kate Nash’s debut album Made of Bricks reaches #1 in the UK.

o 2007: Common’s Finding Forever hits #1 in the US.

o 2007: Robyn with Kleerup’s single “With Every Heartbeat” reaches #1 in the UK.

o 2012: Rihanna’s Talk That Talk tops the UK Albums Chart.

o 2016: Blossoms’ self-titled debut album hits #1 in the UK.

o 2018: Travis Scott’s Astroworld begins a 2-week run at #1 in the US.

Births

• 1950 – Dennis Elliott (Foreigner drummer)

• 1951 – John Rees (Men at Work bassist)

• 1953 – Marvin Isley (The Isley Brothers bassist)

• 1967 – Dan Peters (Mudhoney drummer)

• 1969 – Erik Schrody (Everlast, House of Pain frontman)

• 1971 – Richard James (Aphex Twin)

• 1977 – Régine Chassagne (Arcade Fire)

• 1983 – Mika (British singer-songwriter)

• Additional musicians born August 18: Sonny Til (The Orioles), Johnny Preston, Maxine Brown, Carl Wayne, Sarah Dash, Tony Garnier, Ron Strykert, Stuart Matthewman

• 1945–1953 era births add to the lineup: see above list.

Deaths

• 2003 – Tony Jackson (The Searchers bassist), aged 65

• 2004 – Elmer Bernstein (film composer)

• 2008 – Pervis Jackson (The Spinners), aged 70

• 2012 – Scott McKenzie, aged

• Others:

o Rick Griffin (poster artist) died in motorcycle accident (1991)

o Hal Singer (jazz/R&B saxophonist) died aged 100 (2020).

o Additional earlier-era music deaths (Arthur Marshall, Cy Walter, etc.) via On This Day list .

Album Releases

• 1975 – Daryl Hall & John Oates self-titled album released on this date.

• 1986 – Bon Jovi’s breakthrough Slippery When Wet is released. This album includes hits like “Living on a Prayer” and “You Give Love a Bad Name,” topping charts worldwide.

• 1967 – A live album Live at the Hollywood Bowl: August 18, 1967 by Jimi Hendrix (recording from that date, though only released in 2023) commemorates his performance opening for the Mamas & the Papas.

• 1978 – The Who album Who Are You is among notable albums released on this date.

• Other rock releases on August 18: Hall & Oates (1975), Bob Dylan’s Slow Train Coming (1979), Yes’s Drama(1980), Aerosmith’s Permanent Vacation (1987).

