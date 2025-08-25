On This Day In Music History 26 August - Noise11.com

Here are the major music events, births, deaths and album releases on this day in music for 26 August:

Events

1967 – The Beatles met Maharishi Mahesh Yogi for the first time in Bangor, Wales, beginning their brief but influential immersion in Transcendental Meditation.

1968 – Apple Records released “Hey Jude” b/w “Revolution” in the UK, marking the first single issued on The Beatles’ own label.

1970 – Jimi Hendrix performed his final UK concert at the Isle of Wight Festival before his death less than a month later.

1972 – Looking Glass hit No.1 in the US with “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl).”

1973 – Bobby Darin performed what would be his last ever concert at the Hilton in Las Vegas before his death later that year.

1978 – Frankie Valli went to No.1 in the US with “Grease,” written by Barry Gibb and featured in the hit movie of the same name.

1989 – Ringo Starr officially became the first Beatle grandfather when his daughter Lee gave birth to son Zak.

1990 – Stevie Ray Vaughan played his final show with Eric Clapton at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, Wisconsin. Vaughan would die hours later in a helicopter crash.

1995 – Blur scored their first UK No.1 with the single “Country House,” outselling Oasis’ “Roll With It” in the height of the Britpop chart war.

2001 – Alicia Keys began a five-week run at US No.1 with her debut single “Fallin’.”

2018 – Ariana Grande scored her third US No.1 album with Sweetener, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200.

Births

1918 – Katherine “Kitty” Wells, American country music singer, the first female country star to top the US charts.

1938 – Jet Black, drummer for The Stranglers.

1940 – Nik Turner, multi-instrumentalist, Hawkwind.

1941 – Chris Curtis, drummer, The Searchers.

1948 – Valerie Simpson, singer-songwriter, Ashford & Simpson.

1952 – Billy Rush, guitarist, Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes.

1966 – Shirley Manson, lead singer, Garbage.

1971 – Thalia, Mexican singer, songwriter, and actress.

1975 – Natalie Imbruglia, Australian singer-songwriter and actress.

Deaths

1990 – Stevie Ray Vaughan, influential American blues guitarist, died in a helicopter crash at age 35.

2000 – Allen Woody, bassist for Gov’t Mule and The Allman Brothers Band, died at age 44.

2009 – Ellie Greenwich, songwriter behind hits for The Ronettes, The Crystals and many others, died at 68.

2020 – Joe Ruby, co-creator of Scooby-Doo and producer of many Hanna-Barbera music-related animations, died at 87.

Album Releases

1991 – Pocket Full of Kryptonite by Spin Doctors.

1991 – Leisure by Blur

Single Releases

1968 – The Beatles – “Hey Jude” / “Revolution” (UK).

1978 – Frankie Valli – “Grease” (US No.1).

1989 – The Cure – “Lovesong.”

1991 – Pearl Jam – “Alive.”

2002 – Coldplay – “In My Place.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...