Alicia Keys Performs At London Train Station - Noise11.com

Alicia Keys, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Alicia Keys at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Australia. Photo By Ros O'Gorman

by Music-News.com on December 12, 2023

in News

Alicia Keys performed a series of songs while at a train station in London.

Keys surprised commuters in London on Monday when she held an impromptu performance on a piano donated by Sir Elton John at London’s St Pancras International Station.

Alicia, who is a classically trained pianist, performed several of her hit songs, including 2009’s Empire State of Mind, 2003’s If I Ain’t Got You and 2007’s No One, as well as her latest track Lifeline, which will appear in the upcoming film The Color Purple.

Before she arrived at the train station, Alicia took to her Instagram Stories to alert her fans of the surprise performance.

“Alright I just decided, I’m here in London and I’m just jumping into Kings Cross right now, like I’m getting out (of the car), and I’m going to jump on Elton John’s piano, ’cause I feel like it,” she said in the clip. “What do you think?”

The Grammy winner then posted a video of her playing the piano and belting out Lifeline in front of a crowd.

The performance followed the day after she took to the stage at Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball.

