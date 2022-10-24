Alicia Keys To Release Christmas Album - Noise11.com

Alicia Keys will celebrate Christmas this year with her first-ever holiday album.

Alicia Keys shared the artwork for Santa Baby on Instagram on Thursday and announced it would be released on 4 November.

“I know it’s not even Halloween yet….. but I had to let y’all know first!! Santa Baby NOV 4th,” she wrote in the caption. “Just in time for good vibes!!”

In a video on her Instagram Stories, she added, “I got my first-ever holiday album dropping, Santa Baby, on November 4th. I can’t wait for you to vibe with this, this is going to give you that energy! I know it’s Thanksgiving not even yet, I know, I know it’s not even Halloween, but I got to let you know first.”

According to ET Canada, the 11-track album features Alicia’s reimaging of seven classic festive songs as well as four original tracks she has written.

“I picked each song based on my all-time favourites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories,” she explained in a press release. “The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love and make meaning! Santa Baby is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with it.”

Alicia will release the album’s first single, December Back 2 June, on 28 October.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

