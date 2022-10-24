 Alicia Keys To Release Christmas Album - Noise11.com
Alicia Keys Image, Ros O'Gorman

Alicia Keys, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Alicia Keys To Release Christmas Album

by Music-News.com on October 24, 2022

in News

Alicia Keys will celebrate Christmas this year with her first-ever holiday album.

Alicia Keys shared the artwork for Santa Baby on Instagram on Thursday and announced it would be released on 4 November.

“I know it’s not even Halloween yet….. but I had to let y’all know first!! Santa Baby NOV 4th,” she wrote in the caption. “Just in time for good vibes!!”

In a video on her Instagram Stories, she added, “I got my first-ever holiday album dropping, Santa Baby, on November 4th. I can’t wait for you to vibe with this, this is going to give you that energy! I know it’s Thanksgiving not even yet, I know, I know it’s not even Halloween, but I got to let you know first.”

According to ET Canada, the 11-track album features Alicia’s reimaging of seven classic festive songs as well as four original tracks she has written.

“I picked each song based on my all-time favourites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories,” she explained in a press release. “The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love and make meaning! Santa Baby is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with it.”

Alicia will release the album’s first single, December Back 2 June, on 28 October.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

131208aliciakeys_0022rosogorman_14 131208aliciakeys_0025rosogorman_15 131208aliciakeys_0028rosogorman_16 131208aliciakeys_0070rosogorman_5 131208aliciakeys_0080rosogorman_13 131208aliciakeys_0126rosogorman_10

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sarah McLeod, The Superjesus, Mary Boukouvalas, Photo
The Superjesus To Release First Album in 20 years

It has been so long since the last album from The Superjesus that there would be now people who weren’t even born when ‘Rock Music’ was released in 2003 who now have their own children.

8 hours ago
My Chemical Romance photo by Ros O'Gorman
My Chemical Romance Play One Second Of Their Rarest Song Live

My Chemical Romance played the rarest song in their catalogue to wrap up their Kia Forum residency.

5 days ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Stripped

Christina Aguilera is releasing a 20th anniversary edition of ‘Stripped’.

6 days ago
Robbie Williams performs at the AFL Grand Final 24 September 2022
Robbie Williams Re-Releases Debut ‘Life Thru A Lens’

Robbie Williams is releasing a new deluxe edition of his multi-million selling debut solo album ‘Life thru a Lens’ to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the LP.

October 14, 2022
Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Rubin Is Working With The Strokes

The Strokes have started working on a new album with Rick Rubin.

October 14, 2022
Andre Rieu, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Andre Rieu Reveals Plans For New Year Cinema Event

André Rieu is celebrating the New Year by bringing his Dublin concert to cinemas across the UK.

October 13, 2022
Brandy, Noise11, Photo
Brandy In Hospital Following Seizure

Brandy has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering a possible seizure.

October 13, 2022