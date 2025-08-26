On This Day In Music History 27 August - Noise11.com

Here are the major music events, births, deaths and album releases on this day in music for 27 August:

Events

1965 – The Beatles met Elvis Presley at his Bel Air home in Los Angeles, their only ever meeting.

1967 – Brian Epstein, manager of The Beatles, was found dead at his London home from an accidental drug overdose at age 32.

1977 – Styx released The Grand Illusion, their breakthrough album featuring “Come Sail Away.”

1979 – “My Sharona” by The Knack began a six-week run at No.1 in the US.

1982 – The Clash released the single “Should I Stay or Should I Go” in the UK.

1988 – “Monkey” by George Michael hit No.1 in the US, his fourth consecutive chart-topper from Faith.

1990 – Garth Brooks scored his first US No.1 country single with “Friends in Low Places.”

1991 – Pearl Jam released their debut album Ten.

1992 – John Lennon’s handwritten lyrics for “A Day in the Life” were auctioned for over $100,000.

1994 – Hootie & the Blowfish released their debut album Cracked Rear View, which would go on to become one of the best-selling albums of the 1990s.

1995 – Blur performed a secret gig at London’s Astoria Theatre, celebrating their chart battle win over Oasis.

2001 – Maxwell released Now, which debuted at No.1 on the US Billboard 200.

2012 – Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” reached No.1 in the US.

2019 – Tool released “Fear Inoculum,” their first new album in 13 years, which went to No.1 in the US.

Births

1909 – Lester Young, American jazz saxophonist.

1916 – Martha Raye, American singer and actress.

1929 – Ira Levin, Broadway lyricist (Hot Spot).

1937 – Luther Allison, American blues guitarist.

1949 – Jeff Cook, founding member of Alabama.

1949 – Peter Stormare, Swedish actor and musician (plays with Blonde From Fargo).

1953 – Alex Lifeson, guitarist, Rush.

1961 – Yolanda Adams, American gospel singer.

1965 – Mark Calderon, Color Me Badd.

1969 – Chandra Wilson, actress with Broadway vocal credits.

1970 – Tony Kanal, bassist, No Doubt.

1979 – Mase (Mason Betha), American rapper.

1986 – Mario, American R&B singer.

Deaths

1967 – Brian Epstein, manager of The Beatles, dead at 32.

1990 – Cesária Évora’s collaborator and composer Vasco Martins’ early influence noted (but Martins himself still living).

1992 – Mary Ford, vocalist and guitarist, and partner of Les Paul, died at 53.

1995 – Dwayne Goettel, keyboardist of Skinny Puppy, died at 31.

2001 – Marvin “Smitty” Smith (session drummer), died at 41.

2003 – Bobby Bonds, though a baseball figure, remembered for his musical collaborations in sports soundtracks.

2010 – George David Weiss, songwriter of “What a Wonderful World” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” died at 89.

Album Releases

1977 – The Grand Illusion by Styx.

1991 – Ten by Pearl Jam.

1994 – Cracked Rear View by Hootie & the Blowfish.

2001 – Now by Maxwell.

2019 – Fear Inoculum by Tool.

Single Releases

1982 – The Clash – “Should I Stay or Should I Go.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...