On This Day In Music History August 14 - Noise11.com

Here are the key events in music history of 14 August.

Major Music Events on August 14

• 1971 – The Who released their iconic fifth studio album, Who’s Next, featuring classics like “Behind Blue Eyes” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” The album is widely regarded as one of the greatest in rock history and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2007.

• 1962 (approx.) – The Beatles made a pivotal lineup change: the band decided to dismiss drummer Pete Best and soon thereafter invited Ringo Starr—who was wrapping up a stint with Rory Storm & the Hurricanes—to join as his replacement.

• 1965 – Sonny & Cher’s hit “I Got You Babe” began its three-week reign atop the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

• 1993 – Freddie Mercury posthumously earned his first solo #1 hit in the UK with a remix of “Living on My Own,” originally released in 1985.

• 1985 – Michael Jackson won a landmark bid over Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono to acquire the ATV Music Publishing catalog, which included rights to over 4,000 songs—roughly 250 of which were Beatles compositions.

• 1976 – The first-ever release from influential UK independent label Stiff Records hit the airwaves—Nick Lowe’s 7-inch solo debut “So It Goes.”

• 1978 – The Police released their third single, “Can’t Stand Losing You,” following their debut hit “Roxanne.” The song generated controversy with a cover depicting Stewart Copeland appearing to hang himself.

Tragedies on August 14

• 1964 – Rockabilly musician Johnny Burnette tragically drowned after being thrown from his boat when it was struck by another vessel on Clear Lake, California. He was just 30 years old.

Notable Birthdays in Music (August 14)

• 1941 – David Crosby, singer-songwriter and founding member of both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash

• 1951 – Slim Dunlap, guitarist for The Replacements.

• 1961 – Sarah Brightman, acclaimed singer and actress.

• 1966 – Tanya Donelly, vocalist and guitarist associated with Throwing Muses, The Breeders, and Belly

• 1974 – Ana Matronic, member of the Scissor Sisters.

• 1977 – Ed Harcourt, singer-songwriter.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...