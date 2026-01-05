Parmalee Blazes Trail With Longest Running Number One As “Cowgirl” Tops Country Radio - Noise11.com

Parmalee have opened 2026 by rewriting the modern country radio rulebook, securing their longest running number one with “Cowgirl” and reinforcing their position as one of the genre’s most consistent hitmakers. The North Carolina band’s sixth chart-topper has delivered a rare multi-week reign at the summit of US country radio, a feat that has set them apart from every other band on the format over the past year.

“Cowgirl” has now spent four weeks at number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and two weeks atop the Mediabase chart, marking the longest leading hit by a group of three or more members in almost 14 years. In a singles-driven era where chart longevity is increasingly elusive, Parmalee’s achievement signals both sustained audience demand and the band’s deep-rooted connection with country radio listeners.

The song serves as the lead single from their 2025 album Fell In Love With A Cowgirl, released via Stoney Creek Records under the BBR Music Group and BMG Nashville banner. It also completes an extraordinary run of five consecutive number one singles for the band, bringing their career tally to six. That consistency places Parmalee in rare company and underscores a decade-long evolution from regional hopefuls to national chart mainstays.

For lead singer Matt Thomas, the milestone feels both surreal and affirming. As Parmalee ushered in the new year, the band were still watching “Cowgirl” gather momentum rather than slow down. The track’s extended chart life suggests it has moved beyond being a radio hit to becoming part of the everyday soundtrack for country audiences across the US.

Parmalee’s story is one of resilience as much as success. Formed in Parmele, North Carolina, by brothers Matt and Scott Thomas alongside cousin Barry Knox and lifelong friend Josh McSwain, the band spent years touring relentlessly before breaking through nationally. Early releases like Feels Like Carolina laid the foundation, but their journey was dramatically interrupted in 2010 when drummer Scott Thomas survived a near-fatal shooting following a show in South Carolina. His recovery, including weeks in hospital and time in a coma, became a defining chapter in the band’s history and later informed some of their most emotionally direct material.

That lived experience has translated into songs that balance contemporary country polish with hard-earned authenticity. Over the past five years, Parmalee have refined a sound that consistently resonates at radio, beginning with “Just The Way” featuring Blanco Brown in 2021, followed by “Take My Name”, which became Billboard’s most played country song of 2022. Subsequent hits “Girl In Mine” and “Gonna Love You” extended that run, the latter revisiting themes of survival and gratitude rooted in the band’s past.

“Cowgirl” continues that trajectory while also signalling a forward-looking phase for Parmalee. Its success has made them the only band in the past year to log a multi-week number one on the Country Airplay charts, an achievement that stands out in a format currently dominated by solo artists. With more than 1.6 billion on-demand streams and a growing catalogue of platinum-certified singles, Parmalee’s commercial momentum shows no signs of slowing.

The band closed out 2025 by releasing the deeply personal “How Do I Let You Go”, offering fans a glimpse of what may come next. They also wrapped their “Feels Like Home” Tour, reinforcing their reputation as a formidable live act capable of translating radio dominance into packed venues.

As 2026 unfolds, Parmalee’s sustained chart presence with “Cowgirl” positions them not just as repeat hitmakers, but as one of contemporary country’s most reliable long-term propositions. In an industry that often favours the moment over longevity, Parmalee are proving that consistency, connection and commitment can still deliver historic results.

Upcoming Tour Dates

February 19 – Rutland, VT – The Paramount Rutland

February 20 – Foxborough, MA – Six String Grill & Stage

February 21 – Jordan, NY – Kegs Canalside

February 27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Top Shelf Country Cruise 2026

April 17 – Temecula, CA – Temecula Stampede

July 24 – Chillicothe, IL – Chillicothe River And Rails Fest

August 28 – Dieppe, Canada – YQM Countryfest

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)