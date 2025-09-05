Justin Bieber Drops Surprise New Album ‘Swag II’ Weeks After ‘Swag’ - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber has wasted no time in keeping the music coming. Just weeks after releasing his chart-dominating album Swag, the Canadian pop star has unleashed a surprise follow-up, Swag II.

Out now via Def Jam Recordings, Swag II continues the sonic and cultural wave Bieber set in motion earlier this year. The 23-track record sees Bieber stretch further into genre-blending territory, collaborating with an impressive lineup of producers including Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Dijon, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Eddie Benjamin, Mike Will, and Camper. Bieber himself also took a hands-on role in shaping the album’s production.

Bieber’s first Swag record, released in July, arrived as a commercial juggernaut. It debuted as the most consumed album worldwide, hitting #1 on the Top Streaming, Pop, and R&B Album charts. It also marked Bieber’s 10th career Top 5 entry on the Billboard 200 and delivered his 50th Billboard Global 200 hit.

Globally, Swag proved to be an unstoppable force. The record topped Spotify and Apple Music album charts in over 100 territories, while its breakout single “Daisies” landed at #1 on Spotify’s U.S. and Global Song charts. “Daisies” also dominated Apple Music’s Top 100 Global chart, where it remains a fixture as one of the world’s most-streamed tracks.

With Swag II, Bieber aims to expand on that momentum rather than simply repeat it. The album is described as a bolder, more expansive set that “amplifies the energy, creativity and cultural impact” of its predecessor.

The tracklist showcases Bieber’s eclectic range, from introspective titles like “Better Man,” “Safe Space” and “When It’s Over” to more playful and provocative moments with songs such as “Petting Zoo,” “Poppin’ My S***” and “Eye Candy.” Spiritual overtones appear in closing numbers like “Everything Hallelujah” and “Story of God,” suggesting the album’s narrative stretches across both earthly pleasures and higher reflections.

Swag II comes at a prolific moment for Bieber, who has long been one of pop’s most consistent hitmakers since his 2010 breakout My World 2.0. While previous releases often came after long pauses or stylistic resets, this double drop of Swag and Swag II marks one of the fastest creative rollouts of his career.

The move also reflects a broader shift in how artists are delivering music in the streaming era—favoring immediacy, volume, and cultural presence over the traditional album cycle. Bieber, at 29, seems to be embracing this model head-on, keeping himself front and centre of the global conversation.

Swag II features 23 tracks:

Speed Demon

Better Man

Love Song

I Do

I Think You’re Special

Mother In You

Witchya

Eye Candy

Don’t Wanna

Bad Honey

Need It

Oh Man

Poppin’ My S***

All The Way

Petting Zoo

Moving Fast

Safe Space

Lyin’

Dotted Line

Open Up Your Heart

When It’s Over

Everything Hallelujah

Story of God

