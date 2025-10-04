proderics x melodybloom Release “strangers (versions)” After Global Streaming Success - Noise11.com

Electronic duo proderics x melodybloom have released “strangers (versions)”, a three-track bundle featuring the original viral hit “strangers” alongside new sped-up and slowed-down versions.

The reimagined collection gives fans fresh ways to experience the atmospheric track that first captivated listeners in 2024. The original “strangers” became a breakout moment for the pair, drawing over 89 million Spotify streams and setting TikTok alight with its dreamy soundscape and aching lyricism.

The song feels like a late-night reflection on lost connections – the moment when someone you once knew intimately becomes distant and unfamiliar. melodybloom’s ethereal vocals glide through proderics’ delicate synth textures, evoking the introspective melancholy of artists like PinkPantheress, The Japanese House, and James Blake, but with a unique intimacy that defines their sound.

The new release, featuring sped-up and slowed-down versions, taps into the remix culture that drives today’s online music scenes, particularly the lo-fi and bedroom pop communities where proderics and melodybloom first met.

While separated by more than 3,000 miles, the collaboration between Philadelphia-born melodybloom (Melody) and Liverpool-born, Dublin-based producer proderics (Eric) proves that distance means little in the digital age. The pair first connected in 2022 through an online Discord server dedicated to PinkPantheress – an artist whose DIY production approach and emotional vulnerability inspired an entire generation of young producers.

When proderics shared the initial instrumental for “strangers” in the forum, melodybloom immediately reached out to add her vocals. The two built the track entirely through Discord, sending files back and forth until it was ready for release.

That collaboration not only led to a viral moment but also to a record deal with Republic Records, one of the world’s most influential labels and home to artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, and The Weeknd.

Their follow-up single “science edit” continued the momentum, showcasing a sound that merges ambient electronica, UK garage undertones, and emotive pop melodies. Now, “strangers (versions)” offers a reflective look back at the song that started it all and a bridge toward their next chapter, beginning with their upcoming single “wasted time.”

proderics’ production carries the moody, cinematic influence of his surroundings in Ireland, where misty forests and coastal atmospheres help shape his ethereal sound. He began teaching himself production as a teenager and gradually refined a sound defined by texture, emotion, and space.

melodybloom, meanwhile, honed her skills as a songwriter and vocalist in Philadelphia, using music as an emotional outlet from an early age. Her voice became the emotional anchor of “strangers”, turning a minimalist beat into a song that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant.

