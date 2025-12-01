Fatboy Slim And The Rolling Stones Unite For ‘Satisfaction Skank' Release - Noise11.com

Fatboy Slim and The Rolling Stones will join forces again with the release of Satisfaction Skank on 11 December 2025, a new official collaboration that reimagines one of rock’s defining guitar riffs for a new generation. The project arrives through Southern Fried and ABKCO Music & Records, marking more than six decades since Keith Richards captured the first spark of the Satisfaction riff on a late night home recording. The new release also rekindles a creative relationship that first took flight when Fatboy Slim remixed Sympathy For The Devil in 2003.

The origin of Satisfaction remains one of rock’s most mythic stories. Richards woke in the night in 1965, hit record on a small cassette machine, played a sketch of the now legendary riff, then went back to sleep. Mick Jagger wrote the lyrics soon after, capturing the frustrations of a world shifting at speed, and by mid-1965 the single had become the band’s first US number one. Its provocative take on modern life led to radio resistance in the UK before audiences embraced it and pushed it to the top of the charts.

The sound of that riff helped define the Stones’ identity. It reflected their move from R&B interpreters to songwriters with a distinct voice, and it remains an essential moment in the global history of rock. Its inclusion in the Grammy Hall Of Fame and the US National Recording Registry underlines its continuing cultural impact.

Norman Cook first intertwined Satisfaction with his own work nearly 40 years after Richards’ original recording. During a period when his big beat signature was breaking worldwide, he blended the guitar motif and Jagger’s vocal lines with the frenetic momentum of The Rockafeller Skank. The chant I Can’t Get No… became a surprise weapon in his DJ sets, leaving audiences unsure whether they were hearing a remix, a mashup or a completely new genre experiment.

That period also cemented Fatboy Slim’s presence in global dance culture. The Rockafeller Skank had already made him a household name after charting in the UK, Iceland and the United States, and it later appeared in several major lists of the greatest dance tracks ever released. Its collage of surf guitar, chopped samples and big beat energy captured the restless sound of late-1990s electronic music and established Cook as one of the defining producers of the era.

Fatboy Slim’s earlier work with The Rolling Stones was formalised in 2003 when he delivered two remixes for the Sympathy For The Devil project. The release featured versions from Fatboy Slim, The Neptunes and Full Phatt, alongside the original 1968 recording from Beggars Banquet. Those remixes introduced Jagger and Richards to a new electronic audience and signalled how adaptable the Stones catalogue could be when reinterpreted by boundary-pushing producers.

Two decades later the environment for such collaborations has expanded even further. UK dance culture is again at a peak, audiences are increasingly open to genre collisions and the appetite for cross-generational projects remains high. The timing around Satisfaction Skank reflects that shift, pairing one of the most recognisable riffs in rock with the rhythmic patterns of a producer who reshaped club culture.

The new single is credited to Norman Cook, John Barry, Winfred Terry, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger, and produced by Fatboy Slim. It brings together the musical DNA of both artists, with the spirited edge of Satisfaction meeting Cook’s trademark rhythmic cut-and-paste aesthetic. Southern Fried Records and ABKCO Music & Records will release the track worldwide on 11 December 2025.

For The Rolling Stones, Satisfaction remains one of their most performed songs. It has appeared on almost every tour since its release and continues to close major live shows with an energy that has become synonymous with the band’s legacy. The addition of Cook’s approach amplifies that long tradition of evolution.

The arrival of Satisfaction Skank highlights the longevity of both artists. The Rolling Stones are in their seventh decade of shaping rock music, while Fatboy Slim remains a pivotal figure in electronic culture after redefining dance production for mainstream audiences. Their new collaboration bridges eras with respect for the past and enthusiasm for what comes next.

You can check out the 12″ on Bandcamp now. Click here.

