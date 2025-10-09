The Bobby Lees Join Epitaph Records And Unleash New Single ‘Napoleon' - Noise11.com

Woodstock, New York has always been synonymous with revolution and reinvention in music, and The Bobby Lees are the latest band to rise from that fertile ground with something urgent to say. The fierce trio, led by vocalist and guitarist Sam Quartin, have signed with Epitaph Records, the home of punk heavyweights Rancid, Descendents, and Social Distortion, marking a major new chapter in their unfiltered journey through the raw side of modern rock.

To mark the signing, The Bobby Lees have dropped a blistering new single titled ‘Napoleon’, a chaotic yet tightly wound explosion of punk energy and self-awareness. Quartin’s sharp, rapid-fire delivery slices through distorted guitars and propulsive drums with a message that’s both defiant and self-reflective.

“This song is about wanting to change and no longer being interested in complaining about a problem or situation,” Quartin explains. “It’s about trying to live in the solution.”

The track comes with an equally frantic performance video that captures the essence of what has made The Bobby Lees one of the most talked-about bands in the American underground.

Quartin says the new partnership with Epitaph feels like a perfect fit. “We’re very excited to partner with Epitaph. Everyone we’ve met who works there feels authentic and down for the cause. We’re psyched and very grateful to have found the right home,” she says. The singer also hints at what’s to come. “Our new stuff comes from a more confident place than in the past. We’re excited to share this new music and hopefully it’s contagious and empowers people to go towards what inspires them.”

For a band that only formed in 2017, The Bobby Lees have already attracted a fanbase that includes some of rock’s most recognisable figures. Iggy Pop, Keanu Reeves, Flea, Debbie Harry, Jason Momoa, Henry Rollins, Juliette Lewis, and even Tom Cruise have all been spotted at their shows. Rollins has called them “wild and different,” adding, “Dangerous music is good for you.”

Those who have seen them live know that description is no exaggeration. Their shows are unpredictable, intense, and cathartic. As Mick Freely put it, “Something happens at their shows… a kind of black magic, a curious force of nature, a sacred experience that is desperately needed by humanity in these trying times.”

The Bobby Lees’ roots are deeply tied to Woodstock, a town that birthed its own mythos in the counterculture of the 1960s. Yet the band’s take on rebellion is far removed from peace and love – theirs is a furious, no-filter reflection of a generation that grew up amid chaos and digital noise.

Their debut album ‘Beauty Pageant’ in 2018 put them on the radar, but it was 2020’s ‘Skin Suit’, produced by Jon Spencer of the Blues Explosion, that cemented their reputation as one of punk’s most exciting acts. The record tore through garage rock, proto-punk, and blues influences with a spirit that recalled early Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Stooges, but with a ferocity that was distinctly their own.

Two years later, ‘Bellevue’ arrived and expanded their sound further, featuring production input from names like David Sardy, Alex Pasco, and Vance Powell. It revealed a band that was growing more confident with each release, unafraid to fuse raw grit with ambitious songwriting.

