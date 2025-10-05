Coi Leray Returns With Bold New Single ‘Act Like You Know' Featuring Shoreline Mafia - Noise11.com

Coi Leray is back with a new attitude, a new label, and a powerful message. The two-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum rapper has released her latest single, ‘Act Like You Know’, featuring California hip-hop crew Shoreline Mafia.

‘Act Like You Know’ comes with a high-energy music video that doubles down on Leray’s signature mix of swagger and sincerity – and even features a cameo from her newborn daughter, Miyoko. The track was teased earlier this week in a From The Block performance, which clocked over 3 million Instagram views in just 24 hours, underlining the rapper’s ability to capture attention with ease.

The single sees Leray at her most self-assured. Over a bounce-heavy beat, she delivers razor-sharp bars and unapologetic confidence, reminding fans and critics alike that she’s always been “that girl.” It’s a song that celebrates resilience and self-belief – a theme that’s defined her career since her earliest mixtape drops.

Fresh off her recent collaboration ‘Pink Money’ with G Herbo and Bktherula, Leray has entered what she calls her “grown and sexy era.”

Born Coi Leray Collins in Boston and raised in Hackensack, New Jersey, Leray grew up around music. Her father, Benzino, was a rapper and media mogul best known as co-owner of The Source magazine, one of hip-hop’s most influential publications. Inspired by her dad but determined to build her own path, Leray began making music as a teenager, releasing her debut single ‘G.A.N.’ in 2018. That same year, her breakout track ‘Huddy’ and debut mixtape Everythingcoz signalled the arrival of a fresh, fearless new voice in rap.

Her signing to Republic Records led to a series of projects that would cement her as one of hip-hop’s rising stars. ‘No More Parties’, her 2021 breakout hit featuring Lil Durk, became a double platinum anthem of independence and defiance, peaking inside the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40.

In 2022, she teamed up with Nicki Minaj on ‘Blick Blick’, before dropping her debut album Trendsetter. The following year, her single ‘Players’ became her biggest hit to date – a TikTok-fuelled smash that hit the Billboard Top 10 and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.

Her 2023 album Coi followed, alongside collaborations with David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Metro Boomin on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

By 2025, with motherhood and a new record label in the mix, Leray’s music has become more introspective, blending her sharp-edged lyricism with themes of growth, heartbreak, and empowerment.

Her recent projects, including Blue Moon and Lemon Cars, show an artist unafraid to experiment with vulnerability, femininity, and self-reflection. As she told fans, this stage in her career is about “embracing womanhood” and being unapologetically authentic.

Beyond music, Leray’s influence extends into fashion, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. She’s collaborated with FENDI, Saint Laurent, McDonald’s, the WNBA, and SKIMS, while her Camp Courage World Foundation supports youth empowerment programs.

