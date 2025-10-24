 Hayley Williams Revisits The ‘Good Ol' Days' With Final Edition Of ‘Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party' - Noise11.com
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hayley Williams Revisits The ‘Good Ol’ Days’ With Final Edition Of ‘Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party’

by Paul Cashmere on October 25, 2025

in News

Hayley Williams has unveiled her latest single Good Ol’ Days, an R&B-inflected slow-burner that gives fans one final glimpse into her solo album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party before it arrives physically on 7 November. The track, premiered live last night in New York alongside Bleachers, marks a reflective close to one of Williams’ most adventurous creative chapters yet.

Good Ol’ Days is one of two new songs featured exclusively on the physical edition of Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, the long-awaited definitive version of an album that has taken an unconventional path since its surprise digital debut earlier this year. To celebrate its physical release, record stores around the world will host Ego Nites listening parties, offering fans the opportunity to hear the album as Williams originally intended.

The release of Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party is more than just a new record for Williams-it represents the start of her independent era. After two decades fulfilling a contract signed as a teenager with Atlantic Records, Paramore and Williams announced their independence in late 2023. This album, self-released under Williams’ own imprint Post Atlantic and distributed via Secretly Distribution, stands as her first major step outside the major label system.

Produced entirely by Daniel James, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party showcases Williams’ evolution as a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She performs across all 18 tracks, with contributions from longtime collaborators Brian Robert Jones and Joey Howard, and Jim-E Stack on True Believer-a track that recently earned Williams her first Billboard Alternative Sales #1 as a solo artist.

The project began life as a collection of 17 unsequenced singles uploaded without warning. Fans were encouraged to curate their own tracklists, spawning online communities and even a fan-built site, hayleysingles.com, where thousands shared their versions of the album. The interactive rollout blurred the line between artist and audience, turning Ego Death into a living project.

Now officially sequenced, the 18-track record features previously released singles Parachute, Glum, and True Believer, alongside Good Ol’ Days. The record has already amassed more than 110 million streams in just seven weeks since its digital drop, a testament to Williams’ ongoing influence in modern alternative music.

Across Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, Williams merges alt-rock, pop, and introspective singer-songwriter sensibilities. The record’s stylistic breadth is startling-from the nostalgic Mirtazapine, a love letter to late-’90s alt-rock, to the electronic melancholy of Glum and the folk-inspired Whim. Ice In My OJ, one of the album’s most playful cuts, revives a chorus Williams first sang two decades ago on Jumping Inside by Mammoth City Messengers, nodding to her earliest creative roots.

Williams’ story began with Paramore, the Tennessee band she co-founded at just 16. Their debut All We Know Is Falling (2005) was recently certified Gold, marking its 20th anniversary this month. Paramore’s breakout came with Riot! (2007) and its six-times platinum single Misery Business, followed by Brand New Eyes (2009), which cemented their place in the modern rock canon.

In 2013, the self-titled Paramore album earned the band their first Grammy for Ain’t It Fun, and 2017’s After Laughter introduced a sleek synth-pop reinvention. Their 2023 release This Is Why made history, winning Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Song at the Grammys-the first time a female-fronted band had ever taken out the Rock Album category.

Williams’ solo ventures, including Petals For Armor (2020) and Flowers For Vases (2021), showed a more vulnerable, introspective side. Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party now feels like the culmination of that personal and creative journey-a moment of liberation after years defined by label contracts and industry expectations.

With her new single Good Ol’ Days and the final physical edition of Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, Hayley Williams closes one chapter and begins another, on her own terms.

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party – Final Tracklisting
Ice In My OJ
Glum
Kill Me
Whim
Mirtazapine
Disappearing Man
Love Me Different
Brotherly Hate
Negative Self Talk
Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party
Hard
Discovery Channel
True Believer
Zissou
Dream Girl In Shibuya
Blood Bros
I Won’t Quit On You
Parachute
Good Ol’ Days
???

