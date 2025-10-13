My First Time Serve A Brutal Dose Of Reality With New Single ‘Sippy Cup' - Noise11.com

My First Time have uncorked another blast of modern disillusionment with their new single Sippy Cup, a biting satire on escapism and excess that cements the Bristol-based quartet as one of the UK’s most unflinchingly self-aware new acts. The track marks their fourth release of 2025, following Brand New, Much Better and Bodybag, and continues the band’s rapid evolution from post-punk mischief-makers to one of the scene’s most compelling provocateurs.

Frontman Isaac Stroud-Allen describes Sippy Cup as “a modern-day parable of indulgence,” following the story of “a modern-day Caesar of beer drinking and disposable vape smoking” known as The King of the Sofa. He says, “We offer him a sip from the golden chalice, promising endless parties, inflated confidence, and fleeting euphoria. There are no winners or losers when you’re too drunk to care. The illusion of freedom is intoxicating, but the reality is you’re still trapped inside a broken system.”

The accompanying video mirrors the song’s dark satire, presenting a vivid snapshot of modern decadence wrapped in tongue-in-cheek visuals. The imagery is symbolic of the group’s trademark style – biting social critique disguised as chaos.

Formed in 2021 while studying at Bristol University, My First Time’s origin story is as strange as their sound. “We were all part of the same clinical trial,” jokes bassist Naia Jones, refusing to reveal further details due to “confidentiality agreements.” Whatever happened, it birthed one of the most unpredictable acts to come out of the UK’s vibrant Bristol scene, a city whose musical DNA includes everything from Portishead to Idles.

The band’s lineup – Stroud-Allen on vocals, Jones on bass, James Mellen on guitar, and Jordanna Forsey on drums – brings together a melting pot of influences. Mellen grew up on Metallica and My Chemical Romance, Forsey cites Twenty One Pilots, and Jones is a reformed One Direction devotee. That cross-pollination has given My First Time a sound that’s at once anarchic, infectious, and distinctly their own.

Their 2023 debut single Wind Up Merchant was a mission statement of sorts – brash, irreverent, and proudly anti-establishment. The follow-up, Man Of Ill Repute, broke them into wider consciousness at the tail end of 2024, blending the grit of Idles with the manic energy of Yard Act. Stroud-Allen, who grew up writing love songs in quiet Dorset, found his lyrical voice by digging into society’s hypocrisies instead. “It’s way more fun getting gritty and dirty with it,” he says.

Each release since has sharpened that edge. Much Better recalled Iggy Pop’s Lust For Life with a sardonic twist, Brand New took a swing at self-improvement culture, and Bodybag channelled the dance-punk energy of LCD Soundsystem. Now, Sippy Cup pulls back the curtain on the hollow promises of excess, all while keeping their sense of humour firmly intact.

Tour Dates

OCTOBER

16 – Phoenix, Exeter, UK *

17 – Engine Rooms, Southampton, UK *

18 – SWN Fest, Cardiff, UK

NOVEMBER

7 – Revenge, Mutations Fest, Brighton, UK

8 – Simple Things Festival, Bristol, UK

24 – The George Tavern, London, UK

29 – YES Basement, Manchester, UK

DECEMBER

5 – Trans Musicales, Rennes, France

6 – Thekla, Bristol, UK ^

7 – Bodega, Nottingham, UK ^

(*Supporting The Bluetones)

(^Supporting Porij)

My First Time will headline The George Tavern in London on 24 November.

Their chaotic, witty, and cathartic live shows have become a badge of honour for fans. As Stroud-Allen puts it, “We want to whip people into a frenzy.” Judging by the crowds at The Great Escape and Mutations Festival, they’ve already succeeded.

My First Time- Sippy Cup:

