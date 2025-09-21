Chuck Sics Emerges as One of Australia's Most Exciting New Artists with Debut EP Slipstream - Noise11.com

Sydney’s Chuck Sics is staking his claim as one of Australia’s must-watch emerging artists, dropping his latest single I’ve Been Thinking today ahead of the release of his debut EP Slipstream on September 23.

A self-produced, introspective indie anthem, I’ve Been Thinking captures the all-too-familiar feeling of overthinking and procrastination, wrapped in lush, hypnotic soundscapes reminiscent of Radiohead and Tame Impala. Chuck’s signature style-melding deeply relatable lyrics with intricate instrumentation-shines through as he reflects on the tension between imagining life and actually living it.

“I’ve Been Thinking is essentially a song about procrastination,” Chuck explains. “It’s about feeling like you’re stuck thinking about life instead of living it, and keeping that locked inside your mind.” He adds, “For me, it’s particularly relevant to writing, recording and releasing music. You can think about a song for ages, imagining how it will sound or how it will be received, and you end up living in a fantasy world before doing the work.”

This track follows his earlier singles Redo and M.A.D, which together set the stage for the five-track Slipstream. The EP is a journey through introspection, creative self-doubt, and moments of melodic bliss, blending alt-pop and rock textures with nuanced, reflective lyricism. From the psychedelic warmth of Redo to the Britpop-inspired grooves of M.A.D, the title track’s danceable energy, and the contemplative haze of I’ve Been Thinking, the EP showcases Chuck’s versatility as a multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter.

Chuck’s musical journey began with the trumpet in primary school, expanded to piano, and then evolved into guitar, bass, drums, and vocals, culminating in a solo career that balances technical skill with emotional storytelling. Live performances at venues like The Trocadero Room in Sydney have hinted at his creative prowess, but Slipstream promises to cement his reputation, revealing five years of meticulous songwriting and sonic experimentation.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Chuck reflects. “I worked a lot of late-night hours putting these songs together over five years. ‘I’ve Been Thinking’ was the first track I finished, and it set the tone for everything that followed.”

