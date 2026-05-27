Paul Di'Anno's Battlezone Debut Fighting Back Receives 40th Anniversary Reissue - Noise11 Music News

Four decades after its initial release in the United Kingdom, the debut album from Paul Di’Anno’s Battlezone is returning to physical formats. Deko Entertainment has announced a 40th anniversary reissue of Fighting Back, scheduled to arrive in August.

The release has been completely remastered and repackaged, offering fans two limited edition colour variations on 180 gram vinyl, alongside a standard compact disc edition. This reissue campaign celebrates the first major artistic statement from the former Iron Maiden vocalist following his departure from the pioneering heavy metal group.

The reissue of Fighting Back highlights a crucial transitional period in British heavy metal. In the mid 1980s, artists who helped establish the movement were searching for ways to evolve beyond their initial success. For Paul Di’Anno, this album represented a deliberate pivot away from the progressive tendencies of his former bandmates. By leaning into raw, street level energy, Battlezone captured the attention of an audience seeking aggressive, straightforward rock music. This release connects a historical touchstone to the current resurgence of interest in physical media, giving modern collectors an opportunity to revisit a pivotal chapter in the genre’s history.

The upcoming Deko Entertainment reissue expands upon the original Raw Power Records pressing by including the bonus track Rising Star. The updated audio aims to clarify the aggressive guitar riffs and melodic power inherent in the original mix.

Recorded in East London, the album was produced by the band alongside Ian Richardson. It introduced a formidable lineup featuring guitarists John Hurley and John Wiggins, bassist Pete West, and drummer Bob Falck. Notable tracks such as Welcome To The Battlezone, Warchild, and the title anthem (Forever) Fighting Back showcase a revitalised vocal performance. The physical packaging has been updated to reflect the 40th anniversary milestone, ensuring the visual presentation matches the updated sonic fidelity for both vinyl and compact disc formats.

The formation of Battlezone in 1985 marked a period of artistic regrouping for the vocalist. Born Paul Andrews, the singer first achieved global recognition as the frontman for Iron Maiden from 1978 to 1981, providing the defining voice for their self titled debut and the subsequent release, Killers. Following his exit from Iron Maiden, he experimented with a more commercial American rock sound in a brief solo project, and participated in the supergroup Gogmagog. Returning to the United Kingdom, he formed Battlezone to reclaim his position within the traditional metal landscape. The 1986 release of Fighting Back successfully restored his credibility in the scene. However, the initial Battlezone lineup was fractured. Following an American club tour in 1987, internal disagreements led to the departure of both Hurley and Falck, establishing a pattern of instability that would affect the group through the release of their second album, Children Of Madness.

While Fighting Back is now celebrated as a significant piece of heavy metal history, the reality of the era was fraught with complications. The internal dynamic of Battlezone was notoriously turbulent, heavily impacted by conflicting personalities and external pressures. Music historians and industry peers have frequently noted that the vocalist’s career was often derailed by personal struggles, legal issues, and health complications. These factors ultimately prevented Battlezone from achieving the sustained commercial success enjoyed by their contemporaries. Furthermore, the original release faced stiff competition in 1986, a year saturated with landmark albums from both established acts and emerging thrash metal bands, which often overshadowed traditional heavy metal releases in the mainstream music press.

The legacy of Paul Di’Anno, who passed away on 21 October 2024 at the age of 66, remains firmly rooted in his contributions to the foundation of modern heavy metal. This 40th anniversary reissue of Fighting Back serves as a definitive document of his resilience as a performer. It ensures that his enduring impact on the genre continues to be recognised by future generations of music enthusiasts.

Tracklist:

(Forever) Fighting Back

Welcome To The Battlezone

Warchild

In The Darkness

The Land God Gave To Caine

Running Blind

Too Much To Heart

Voice On The Radio

Welfare Warriors

Feel The Rock

Rising Star (Bonus Track)

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