Paul Kelly Covers Sunnyboys For Mushroom’s 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com

As the 50th anniversary of Mushroom Records continues to be celebrated, the latest in the Mushroom covers Mushroom series of songs is Paul Kelly’s take on Sunnyboys’ 1981 classic ‘Alone With You’.
Sunnyboys’ ‘Alone With You’ was featured on the self-titled debut album for the band. It was produced by legend Lobby Loyde. The song reached number 28 on the Australian singles chart in its day. Paul Kelly started on Mushroom Records and released everything from 1980 to 1998 through the label.
Mushroom will mark the 50th anniversary of the label with many special projects including more covers, concerts and a television special.
Paul Kelly is currently headlining Red Hot Summer in Australia.
Remaining Red Hot Summer events now Sold Out are:
Broadwater Parklands, Southport, 22 April
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29
The 2023 season concludes 13 May in Cairns.
Saturday 15th April 2023
Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda
Saturday 22nd April 2023
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss
Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Saturday 6 May 2023
Botanic Gardens, Darwin
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Saturday 13 May, Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns,
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .
Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.
Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au
