Paul McCartney Plays Last Show Of Got Back Tour For 2024 in London With Ronnie Wood and Ringo Starr - Noise11.com

Ringo Starr joined Paul McCartney for the last show of the Got Back tour for 2024 in London 19 December and so did Ronnie Wood. Sir Macca also performed his Christmas classic ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ for the first time since 2018.

Ringo came on for ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ and ‘Helter Skelter’. “I tell you I’ve had a great night tonight,” Ringo told the audience. “Should we rock,” Paul said to Ringo. “We can only rock when you get on your kit”. And Ringo did.

Paul said he hadn’t played her in 50 years. “We’ve got a special guest for you. Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood,” said Paul as Ronnie joined in ‘Get Back’.

Here is the final setlist of the 2024 Got Back tour

A Hard Day’s Night (from A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

Junior’s Farm (single, 1974)

Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Drive My Car (The Beatles, Rubber Soul, 1965)

Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)

Come On to Me (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Let ‘Em In (from Wings At The Speed of Sound, 1976)

My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2012)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)

I’ve Just Seen a Face (from The Beatles, Help, 1965)

In Spite of All The Danger (recorded as The Quarrymen, 1958, first released on The Beatles, Anthology 1, 1995)

Love Me Do (from The Beatles, Please Please Me, 1963)

Dance Tonight (from Memory Almost Full, 2007)

Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Here Today (from Tug of War, 1982)

Now and Then (from The Beatles, 1967-1979 Blue Album, 2023)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single, 1968)

Jet (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Being For The Benefit of Mr Kite (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Ob-La-Do, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Band On The Run (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Wonderful Christmastime (single 1979)

Get Back (with Ronnie Wood) (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)

Let It Be (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)

Live and Let Die (from James Bond’s Live and Let Die soundtrack, 1973)

Hey Jude (The Beatles single, 1968)

ENCORE:

I’ve Got A Feeling (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)

Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (with Ringo Starr) (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Helter Skelter (with Ringo Starr) (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

The End (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

