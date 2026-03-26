Paul McCartney The Boys Of Dungeon Lane Album Title Emerges Via Family Post - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney appears set to revisit his Liverpool roots with a new album titled The Boys Of Dungeon Lane, a project hinted at through a post by his brother Mike McCartney.

by Paul Cashmere

A new chapter in the recording career of Paul McCartney may have quietly surfaced, not through an official announcement but via an unexpected family reveal. Mike McCartney, Paul’s brother, has indicated that the former Beatle’s next album will be titled The Boys Of Dungeon Lane, a name steeped in personal history and Liverpool geography.

The clue arrived through a casually worded post on X, where Mike referenced a teaser image spotted in Liverpool by his son Josh. The image reportedly featured the title alongside a road sign for Dungeon Lane, a real location in the Speke district of the city.

Mike added that the artwork carried a sense of familiarity, noting that Josh had previously worked on imagery connected to the same location for his uncle.

In Liverpool vernacular, Mike’s use of “r kid” translates to “our kid”, a long-standing local term of endearment for a sibling. Within that context, the reference leaves little ambiguity that the album belongs to Paul McCartney.

Josh saw this teaser for r kids new album ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’ in Liverpool yestas. It was familiar to him as he had designed the Dungeon Lane(Speke) artwork for his Uncle👌 pic.twitter.com/KdPLXHgK03 — Mike *McGear McCartney (@_MikeMcCartney_) March 25, 2026

Dungeon Lane itself sits in Speke, a suburb tied closely to McCartney’s early life. The area lies within the L24 postcode, not far from Liverpool John Lennon Airport and within a short drive of the childhood home at 20 Forthlin Road, where McCartney and John Lennon famously began writing songs that would shape The Beatles catalogue.

Further fuelling speculation, a dedicated website bearing the album’s title has appeared online. At present, the site offers little beyond the same visual motif described in Mike’s post, a stark graphic presentation that reinforces the Dungeon Lane reference.

Observers have also noted a blackbird icon incorporated into the site’s navigation, echoing imagery recently associated with McCartney’s social media presence and subtly referencing one of his most enduring compositions.

The title The Boys Of Dungeon Lane suggests a reflective work, potentially drawing on McCartney’s formative years in Liverpool. Nostalgia has surfaced in his songwriting before, including the track Early Days from the 2013 album New, where he revisited the beginnings of his partnership with Lennon. With McCartney approaching his 84th birthday in June, the prospect of a project rooted in memory and origin aligns naturally with his current phase as an artist.

There is also a deeper archival thread connected to the title. McCartney has previously performed an unreleased song titled In Liverpool, which includes the lyric “Walking with the boys of Dungeon Lane, aimlessly towards the cast iron shore.” The existence of that line suggests the phrase has lived in his creative orbit for some time, now potentially elevated to the centrepiece of a full album concept.

If confirmed, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane would mark McCartney’s 19th solo studio album, or 20th when including Ram, the 1971 release credited to Paul and Linda McCartney. It would also be his first since McCartney III, the 2020 release recorded during lockdown, which completed a trilogy of self-produced albums spanning five decades.

Beyond the album speculation, McCartney has also signalled a return to the stage. Two intimate performances have been scheduled at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre, marking his first live appearances since concluding the Got Back Tour in 2025. That tour wrapped with a series of shows in Chicago, reaffirming his enduring draw as a live performer well into his eighth decade.

The Los Angeles concerts are notable for their scale and format. With a capacity of just 1,200, the venue offers a rare opportunity to see McCartney in a stripped-back setting. The shows will operate as phone-free events, with devices secured in pouches for the duration, a move designed to preserve the immediacy of the performance and potentially allow new material to be introduced without immediate online circulation.

While there has been no official confirmation at the time of publication from McCartney regarding the album title or release timeline, the convergence of visual teasers, family commentary and live activity points to a coordinated lead-in. The coming days, particularly following the Los Angeles performances, are likely to bring greater clarity.

There is even a website now live with a teaser. Click here https://theboysofdungeonlane.com

Tour Dates

March 27, 2026, Los Angeles, The Fonda Theatre

March 28, 2026, Los Angeles, The Fonda Theatre

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