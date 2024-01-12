Paul McCartney’s Seven Australian Got Back Concerts Made $US37 Million ($AUD55m) - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney’s seven sold-out shows in Australia at the end of 2023 made around $US37 million ($AUD55m).

Paul McCartney performed in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Newcastle, Gold Coast and Adelaide on the tour. 220,471 tickets were sold for the seven shows.

The breakdown for the cities was:

Allianz Stadium, Sydney: 69,402 (100%) – $11,770,049 (2 shows)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne: 52,152 (100%) – $8,945,988

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane: 38,688 (100%) – $6,215,622

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle: 25,631 (100%) – $4,287,589

Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast: 26,108 (100%) – $4,039,435

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide: 8,490 (100%) – $1,801,112

Paul McCartney started the Got Back tour in Spokane, Washington on 22 April 2022. There have been 34 Got Back shows with the last performance on 16 December, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. There were 16 Got Back shows in the USA, nine in Brazil, two in Mexico as well as the seven in Australia.

Fun fact: Paul McCartney played on more Beatles songs than any other Beatle. There were only five Beatles song Paul McCartney was absent from. They were:

She Said, She Said (from Revolver)

Within You Without You (from Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band)

Julia (from The Beatles)

Revolution 9 (from The Beatles)

Good Night (from The Beatles)

George Harrison wasn’t present on 12 Beatles songs, Ringo missed 15 and John was absent from 18 songs.

