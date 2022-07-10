Pearl Jam Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At London Show - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam paid tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins on their second night headlining BST Hyde Park.
Pearl Jam took to the stage in London on Saturday (09.07.22) and during their set, frontman Eddie Vedder took the time to remember the Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away in March.
He said: “There’s another guy who really loved London… we all knew him and loved and respected, and we were enlightened by him. It was one of the brutal losses we’ve had recently. I’m talking about Mr Taylor Hawkins.”
Later in the set, Vedder took a moment to acknowledge those fighting against Russia in Ukraine.
He said: “I just want to send one out to the good folks fighting for their homeland back in Ukraine.”
The group had also performed in the park on Friday (08.07.22) and when they came out on stage, Eddie promised to sing “all the songs we didn’t play last night”.
He added: “We are very, very grateful to you – you great bunch of humans. With two years of no shows we’re out of practice, but you’re already better than ever.”
Sure enough, fans assembled at the Great Oak Stage were treated to an overhauled 22-song set, with ‘Animal’, ‘Black’, ‘Rats’ and ‘Yellow Ledbetter’ among the tracks given an airing.
During the show, Johnny Marr – who had been one of the support acts earlier in the day – came out to perform a cover of ‘Throw Your Hatred Down’ before returning for the evening’s final song, a cover of The Whos ‘Baba O’Reilly’.
As they left the stage, Eddie said: “Thank you for the last two days. Take care of yourselves, take care of our planet. We love you.”
Ahead of their performance, the crowd basking in the late afternoon sun enjoyed a greatest hits from Stereophonics, who were performing the only London show of their 2022 European tour, with ‘Dakota’, ‘Just Looking’,and ‘The Bartender and the Thief’ among the highlights.
PEARL JAM SETLISTS FOR JULY 8 AND 9, LONDON
July 9
Corduroy
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
Why Go
Deep
Wishlist
Garden
Throw Your Hatred Down
Do the Evolution
Animal
Dance of the Clairvoyants
Not for You
Rats
Faithfull
State of Love and Trust
Eruption
Black
Porch
Encore:
River Cross
Leash
Alive
Yellow Ledbetter
Baba O’Riley
July 8
Better Man
Low Light
Breath
Mind Your Manners
Save You
Quick Escape
In Hiding
Retrograde
Light Years
Even Flow
Unthought Known
Daughter
Superblood Wolfmoon
Given to Fly
Public Image
Once
Porch
Encore:
I’m the Answer
Jeremy
Indifference
Alive
Rockin’ in the Free World
