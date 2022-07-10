Pearl Jam Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At London Show - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam paid tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins on their second night headlining BST Hyde Park.

Pearl Jam took to the stage in London on Saturday (09.07.22) and during their set, frontman Eddie Vedder took the time to remember the Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away in March.

He said: “There’s another guy who really loved London… we all knew him and loved and respected, and we were enlightened by him. It was one of the brutal losses we’ve had recently. I’m talking about Mr Taylor Hawkins.”

Later in the set, Vedder took a moment to acknowledge those fighting against Russia in Ukraine.

He said: “I just want to send one out to the good folks fighting for their homeland back in Ukraine.”

The group had also performed in the park on Friday (08.07.22) and when they came out on stage, Eddie promised to sing “all the songs we didn’t play last night”.

He added: “We are very, very grateful to you – you great bunch of humans. With two years of no shows we’re out of practice, but you’re already better than ever.”

Sure enough, fans assembled at the Great Oak Stage were treated to an overhauled 22-song set, with ‘Animal’, ‘Black’, ‘Rats’ and ‘Yellow Ledbetter’ among the tracks given an airing.

During the show, Johnny Marr – who had been one of the support acts earlier in the day – came out to perform a cover of ‘Throw Your Hatred Down’ before returning for the evening’s final song, a cover of The Whos ‘Baba O’Reilly’.

As they left the stage, Eddie said: “Thank you for the last two days. Take care of yourselves, take care of our planet. We love you.”

Ahead of their performance, the crowd basking in the late afternoon sun enjoyed a greatest hits from Stereophonics, who were performing the only London show of their 2022 European tour, with ‘Dakota’, ‘Just Looking’,and ‘The Bartender and the Thief’ among the highlights.

PEARL JAM SETLISTS FOR JULY 8 AND 9, LONDON

July 9

Corduroy

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Why Go

Deep

Wishlist

Garden

Throw Your Hatred Down

Do the Evolution

Animal

Dance of the Clairvoyants

Not for You

Rats

Faithfull

State of Love and Trust

Eruption

Black

Porch

Encore:

River Cross

Leash

Alive

Yellow Ledbetter

Baba O’Riley

July 8

Better Man

Low Light

Breath

Mind Your Manners

Save You

Quick Escape

In Hiding

Retrograde

Light Years

Even Flow

Unthought Known

Daughter

Superblood Wolfmoon

Given to Fly

Public Image

Once

Porch

Encore:

I’m the Answer

Jeremy

Indifference

Alive

Rockin’ in the Free World

